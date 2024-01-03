BFP-Davao Streamlines Business Permit Renewals with One-Stop Shop Initiative

In a significant step towards improving ease of doing business, the Bureau of Fire Protection-Davao Region (BFP-Davao) has launched a Business One-Stop Shop (BOSS). The initiative is geared towards streamlining the process of obtaining fire safety inspection certificates, a requisite for business permit renewals. The BOSS services will be operational for the entire month of January, wrapping up on the 31st.

Aiding Dabawenyos in the Renewal Process

According to Fire Inspector Ramil E. Gillado, the BOSS initiative is not just limited to the city’s main regions. It has been extended to remote areas, including Paquibato and Malabog, with BFP-Davao personnel deployed strategically across the city to facilitate the renewal process. Gillado emphasized the benefits of early renewals, urging business owners to make use of the BOSS services promptly to avoid last-minute congestion.

City Government of Davao’s Parallel Initiative

Alongside the BFP-Davao’s initiative, the City Government of Davao has also launched a One-Stop-Shop for Mayor’s permit renewals. This service will be available from January 2 to 31, 2024, operating on all weekdays and Saturdays. To ensure accessibility and convenience, multiple physical locations have been set up for in-person processing. Additionally, an online renewal option for the Mayor’s permit is also available, reflecting the city government’s push towards digital transformation and ease of access for its citizens.

A Welcome Step for Business Establishments

The BOSS initiative, replicated in Surigao City, has been welcomed by business establishments. By aiding in the swift processing of permits, it promises to significantly cut down on bureaucratic red tape and delays. The City Government of Davao’s parallel initiative further solidifies the commitment to facilitating business operations and fostering an environment conducive to growth and development.