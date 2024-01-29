BCDA Extends Deadline for New Clark City's ICT Infrastructure Project

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) in the Philippines has extended its deadline for the submission of eligibility requirements for its passive information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure project at New Clark City, Tarlac. Originally slated for December 18, 2023, prospective bidders now have until February 16, 2024, to submit their applications. The project, estimated to cost P2.53 billion, is a cornerstone for building robust fiber infrastructure and competitive retail services in the burgeoning urban hub.

Unlocking New Clark City's Potential

BCDA President and CEO, Joshua Bingcang, underscored the critical role of private sector expertise in the successful implementation of the project. He highlighted the open access fiber (OAF) platform as a vital component in transforming New Clark City into a smart and sustainable metropolis. The OAF will facilitate a wider array of internet service provider options for subscribers, thereby creating a vibrant and competitive ICT market.

A Foundation for Future Growth

The ICT infrastructure project is not merely about offering high-speed internet connectivity. It is about laying the groundwork for a city designed to be a global standard bearer for smart city development and e-government solutions. The project's expansive scope includes the construction of high-quality fiber-grade connectivity and data centers across a 9,450-hectare zone. It is a bid to attract high-value residents and businesses through the promise of a robust ICT infrastructure and competitive retail internet services.

Envisioning a Major Urban Hub

The project aligns with BCDA's vision of New Clark City as a future urban stronghold, projected to house one million residents and provide employment opportunities to around 200,000 workers. The actual submission of requirements will take place at the BCDA office, and shortlisted candidates are set to be notified by February 28, 2024. The extension is a clear indication of BCDA's commitment to ensuring the right partnerships are in place to propel New Clark City towards its ambitious goals.