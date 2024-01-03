Bayad and Sun Life Grepa Bolster Partnership for Enhanced Financial Inclusion

In a progressive stride for financial inclusion in the Philippines, leading payment collection system Bayad has fortified its partnership with Sun Life Grepa Financial, Inc., a dominant life insurance player. This collaboration expands the functionality of Bayad’s mobile application—the Bayad App—to integrate a variety of insurance plans and facilitate the payment of monthly insurance premiums, in a bid to simplify and amplify access to financial security for Filipinos.

Empowering Filipinos Through Financial Tools

Lawrence Y. Ferrer, President and CEO of Bayad, stated that the company’s primary mission has always been to uplift the living standards of Filipinos. He accentuated the importance of equipping them with tools to safeguard their physical and financial health. The partnership with Sun Life Grepa, Ferrer believes, is a significant step towards augmenting Bayad’s digital payment solutions and addressing the escalating need for security against life’s uncertainties.

Partnership for Broader Reach and Better Client Experience

Richard Lim, President of Sun Life Grepa, reciprocated the sentiment, affirming the company’s commitment to brighten the lives of Filipinos by offering life insurance products that secure their future. Lim lavished praise on the partnership, underscoring Bayad’s expansive network and expertise in payment solutions as instrumental to reaching a broader demographic of Filipinos. He further emphasized the alliance’s potential to deliver an excellent client experience while bolstering financial inclusion and security.

Expanding the Network and Enhancing Services

Fintech institutions seeking to extend their nationwide footprint can leverage opportunities to join Bayad’s biller network. By doing so, they can harness Bayad’s comprehensive payment and collection processing support services. For individuals seeking more information on Sun Life Grepa’s offerings, the company’s website serves as a comprehensive resource.