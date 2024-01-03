en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Bayad and Sun Life Grepa Bolster Partnership for Enhanced Financial Inclusion

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:41 am EST
Bayad and Sun Life Grepa Bolster Partnership for Enhanced Financial Inclusion

In a progressive stride for financial inclusion in the Philippines, leading payment collection system Bayad has fortified its partnership with Sun Life Grepa Financial, Inc., a dominant life insurance player. This collaboration expands the functionality of Bayad’s mobile application—the Bayad App—to integrate a variety of insurance plans and facilitate the payment of monthly insurance premiums, in a bid to simplify and amplify access to financial security for Filipinos.

Empowering Filipinos Through Financial Tools

Lawrence Y. Ferrer, President and CEO of Bayad, stated that the company’s primary mission has always been to uplift the living standards of Filipinos. He accentuated the importance of equipping them with tools to safeguard their physical and financial health. The partnership with Sun Life Grepa, Ferrer believes, is a significant step towards augmenting Bayad’s digital payment solutions and addressing the escalating need for security against life’s uncertainties.

Partnership for Broader Reach and Better Client Experience

Richard Lim, President of Sun Life Grepa, reciprocated the sentiment, affirming the company’s commitment to brighten the lives of Filipinos by offering life insurance products that secure their future. Lim lavished praise on the partnership, underscoring Bayad’s expansive network and expertise in payment solutions as instrumental to reaching a broader demographic of Filipinos. He further emphasized the alliance’s potential to deliver an excellent client experience while bolstering financial inclusion and security.

Expanding the Network and Enhancing Services

Fintech institutions seeking to extend their nationwide footprint can leverage opportunities to join Bayad’s biller network. By doing so, they can harness Bayad’s comprehensive payment and collection processing support services. For individuals seeking more information on Sun Life Grepa’s offerings, the company’s website serves as a comprehensive resource.

0
Business Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Unveiling the Prospects of the Global Wheat Seeds Market: 2024-2032

By Salman Khan

Bitcoin Miners See Revenue Boost Amid Rising Bitcoin Value

By Momen Zellmi

Steve Weiss Sells Half of His Bitcoin Holdings Amid Market Skepticism

By Dil Bar Irshad

KG Mobility Records Increase in Annual Vehicle Sales Amid Global Popularity

By BNN Correspondents

Somerset Council Innovates Highway Maintenance with New Contract Appro ...
@Business · 1 min
Somerset Council Innovates Highway Maintenance with New Contract Appro ...
heart comment 0
Lincolnshire County Council’s Site Development: A Significant Boost to Local Economy

By Rafia Tasleem

Lincolnshire County Council's Site Development: A Significant Boost to Local Economy
Elon Musk and Bryan Johnson’s Clash: A Debate on Technology, Health and Human Future

By BNN Correspondents

Elon Musk and Bryan Johnson's Clash: A Debate on Technology, Health and Human Future
Company’s High ESG Score and Solid Cash Flow Paint Promising Investment Landscape

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Company's High ESG Score and Solid Cash Flow Paint Promising Investment Landscape
Merger of WTS Klient and Finacont Forms WTS Klient Business Advisory

By BNN Correspondents

Merger of WTS Klient and Finacont Forms WTS Klient Business Advisory
Latest Headlines
World News
Unfounded Claims and Misinterpretation: South Africa's Proposed Health Laws
22 seconds
Unfounded Claims and Misinterpretation: South Africa's Proposed Health Laws
Premier League's January Transfer Window: A Tale of Hits and Misses
23 seconds
Premier League's January Transfer Window: A Tale of Hits and Misses
Celtic Eyes Danish Striker Mathias Kvistgaarden Amid Schalke's Financial Struggle
24 seconds
Celtic Eyes Danish Striker Mathias Kvistgaarden Amid Schalke's Financial Struggle
Study Reveals Potential for Precision Diagnostics in Gestational Diabetes
30 seconds
Study Reveals Potential for Precision Diagnostics in Gestational Diabetes
Football Match Victory Marred by Fan Violence: An Examination
50 seconds
Football Match Victory Marred by Fan Violence: An Examination
Arvin Amatorio: A Journey from Baler to Bergenfield
1 min
Arvin Amatorio: A Journey from Baler to Bergenfield
Significant Progress in Philippines' Anti-Drug Efforts Under Marcos Administration
1 min
Significant Progress in Philippines' Anti-Drug Efforts Under Marcos Administration
Diet and Exercise Myths: A Nutritionist’s Insights
1 min
Diet and Exercise Myths: A Nutritionist’s Insights
Georgia Stands with Ukraine: Calls for Stronger Sanctions on Russia and Support
1 min
Georgia Stands with Ukraine: Calls for Stronger Sanctions on Russia and Support
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
29 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
9 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app