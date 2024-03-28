Batangas Unveils World's Tallest Virgin Mary Image, Invites Millions for Visita Iglesia 2024

As Semana Santa 2024 approaches, Batangas City is set to become a focal point for religious tourism, thanks to the Montemaria International Pilgrimage and Conference Center. Housing the Mother of All Asia - Tower of Peace, this site boasts the tallest image of the Virgin Mary globally, drawing attention from devout Catholics and tourists alike.

Alongside, the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Lipa, enriched with history and spiritual significance, is prepared to welcome visitors for the Visita Iglesia tradition.

Iconic Pilgrimage Destination: Montemaria's Tower of Peace

Montemaria is not just a place of worship but a landmark of faith towering at 98.15 meters. Created by National Artist Ed Castrillo, the Virgin Mary's bronze face overlooks the serene islands of Mindoro, offering a unique spiritual experience. The site, also hosting the St. John Paul II Chapel with a first-class relic of the former pope, exemplifies the fusion of art, faith, and nature.

Operations Manager Bro. Jojo Pastor emphasizes the charm and solemnity of Montemaria, inviting all to feel closer to the heart of Our Lady by climbing the symbolic stairs carved into the Virgin Mary's hands.

The Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Lipa, with its inception in 1581 and rebuilding in 1851, stands as a testament to the enduring faith of Batangas' Catholic community. Despite suffering damage from an earthquake in 2017, it has been lovingly restored, featuring murals and a golden altar that captivate visitors.

Coordinator Antonio Garcia highlights the basilica's importance in fostering love for God and community among believers. The church also serves as a reminder for preparation and reflection, especially during the holy week, as emphasized by Rev. Fr. Gaudencio Carandang Jr., SDB.

Embracing Tradition and Reflection: The Visita Iglesia Experience

The tradition of Visita Iglesia, involving visits to seven churches to pray the Stations of the Cross, is deeply rooted in Filipino Catholic practice. This Holy Week, Batangas invites the faithful to immerse in this spiritual journey not just at Montemaria and the Minor Basilica but also at other heritage churches rich in history and culture.

The Church encourages participants to prepare through confession and sincere prayer, making the pilgrimage a truly transformative experience. Beyond the Lenten season, the hope is that these visits inspire continuous reflection and devotion.

As Batangas City readies itself for an influx of over a million pilgrims this Semana Santa, the towering image of the Virgin Mary and the historical basilica stand as beacons of faith and heritage. This unique blend of natural beauty, artistic achievement, and spiritual sanctity promises an unforgettable Visita Iglesia experience in 2024, reaffirming Batangas' status as a key religious tourism destination in the Philippines.