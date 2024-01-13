Balikbayan Box Controversy: OFWs and Families File Complaints Against Cargo Firm

Las Piñas-based cargo forwarding company faces a barrage of complaints from an estimated 100 Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and their families. The root of the issue is the company’s alleged withholding of balikbayan boxes, parcels shipped by Filipinos residing abroad to their loved ones back home, unless additional shipping fees are paid. The controversy has triggered distress among the OFWs and their relatives, as these boxes traditionally carry eagerly awaited goods and presents, often timed for special events such as holidays or familial occasions.

Disgruntled OFWs Seek Redress

The disgruntled OFWs and their families have taken legal action against the cargo company, claiming that the additional shipping fees have already been settled by the senders. The situation has sparked calls for intervention to address the grievances of the affected individuals and to hold the freight firm accountable for any potential misconduct.

Government Intervenes for Displaced OFWs

In related news, Senator Joel Villanueva has called for swift disbursement of back pay for displaced OFWs in New Zealand, underlining the urgency to avoid a repeat of the predicament experienced by OFWs in Saudi Arabia. The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has stepped in to assist OFWs who lost their jobs in New Zealand, with 452 out of the total 700 OFWs seeking help from the Philippine government.