en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Balikbayan Box Controversy: OFWs and Families File Complaints Against Cargo Firm

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:46 pm EST
Balikbayan Box Controversy: OFWs and Families File Complaints Against Cargo Firm

Las Piñas-based cargo forwarding company faces a barrage of complaints from an estimated 100 Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and their families. The root of the issue is the company’s alleged withholding of balikbayan boxes, parcels shipped by Filipinos residing abroad to their loved ones back home, unless additional shipping fees are paid. The controversy has triggered distress among the OFWs and their relatives, as these boxes traditionally carry eagerly awaited goods and presents, often timed for special events such as holidays or familial occasions.

Disgruntled OFWs Seek Redress

The disgruntled OFWs and their families have taken legal action against the cargo company, claiming that the additional shipping fees have already been settled by the senders. The situation has sparked calls for intervention to address the grievances of the affected individuals and to hold the freight firm accountable for any potential misconduct.

Government Intervenes for Displaced OFWs

In related news, Senator Joel Villanueva has called for swift disbursement of back pay for displaced OFWs in New Zealand, underlining the urgency to avoid a repeat of the predicament experienced by OFWs in Saudi Arabia. The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has stepped in to assist OFWs who lost their jobs in New Zealand, with 452 out of the total 700 OFWs seeking help from the Philippine government.

0
Business Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
BTRC Imposes 15% Late Charge on Delayed License Renewals by Radio Equipment Vendors
The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has implemented a stringent regulation, imposing a 15 percent late charge on radio equipment vendors who fail to renew their licensing in a timely manner. This mandate is applicable to an array of vendors, dealing with radio-based devices inclusive of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, industrial, scientific, and medical
BTRC Imposes 15% Late Charge on Delayed License Renewals by Radio Equipment Vendors
WNOV Ushers in a New Era with Leadership Change and Rebranding
5 mins ago
WNOV Ushers in a New Era with Leadership Change and Rebranding
2024: A Pivotal Year for the US Economy
5 mins ago
2024: A Pivotal Year for the US Economy
HCL Technologies Announces 600% Dividend Amid Strong Financial Performance
2 mins ago
HCL Technologies Announces 600% Dividend Amid Strong Financial Performance
Indiamart Intermesh Records a Significant Jump in Q4 and Yearly Profit Amid Market Volatility
2 mins ago
Indiamart Intermesh Records a Significant Jump in Q4 and Yearly Profit Amid Market Volatility
A Rules-Based Economy: China's Path Out of the Middle-Income Trap
3 mins ago
A Rules-Based Economy: China's Path Out of the Middle-Income Trap
Latest Headlines
World News
India-US Relationship: From Challenging Beginnings to a Strategic Partnership
38 seconds
India-US Relationship: From Challenging Beginnings to a Strategic Partnership
Blizzard or Not, It's Campaign On for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
1 min
Blizzard or Not, It's Campaign On for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
The Efficacy of Rapid Covid-19 Test Kits: A New Challenge in the Pandemic
1 min
The Efficacy of Rapid Covid-19 Test Kits: A New Challenge in the Pandemic
South Africa Challenges Israel at the ICJ: A Move Resonating with Global Youth
2 mins
South Africa Challenges Israel at the ICJ: A Move Resonating with Global Youth
Civil War Debate Sparks Political Controversy Among U.S. Presidential Candidates
2 mins
Civil War Debate Sparks Political Controversy Among U.S. Presidential Candidates
AFC Playoff Game Postponed Due to Severe Weather Conditions
2 mins
AFC Playoff Game Postponed Due to Severe Weather Conditions
March on Washington for Gaza: A Global Call for Peace
2 mins
March on Washington for Gaza: A Global Call for Peace
Boston College Men's Hockey Dominates in 2024 Season Opener
2 mins
Boston College Men's Hockey Dominates in 2024 Season Opener
Taiwan People's Party Gains Ground Among Young Voters: What Does It Mean for the DPP?
3 mins
Taiwan People's Party Gains Ground Among Young Voters: What Does It Mean for the DPP?
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
2 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
2 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
3 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
4 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
5 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
7 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app