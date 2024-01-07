Baguio City to Return P100 Million to Treasury Amidst Regulatory Non-compliance

In a startling revelation, Baguio City, popularly known as the ‘Summer Capital of the Philippines,’ is slated to return over P100 million to the national treasury. The funds, originally earmarked for various developmental projects, have been caught in a web of regulatory non-compliance, according to the Commission on Audit (COA) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-Cordillera.

Projects in Jeopardy

The implicated projects include the Youth Center at the Baguio Athletic Bowl, a multi-purpose building at Wright Park, and a community hall in the Lualhati Barangay. The Youth Center, which had received a significant P50 million from the DPWH, faced a startling disallowance of P25 million from the COA. This disallowance resulted not only in a failure to receive the remaining P25 million but also an obligation to return the disbursed amount.

The other projects, funded under the DPWH’s 2022 infrastructure program and the Sustainable Infrastructure Projects Alleviating Gaps (SIPAG) initiative, also face the grim reality of fund retraction due to regulatory violations.

Local Government Under Fire

The local government’s project management has come under severe criticism. Baguio City Councilor Mylen Yaranon lambasted the city’s handling of the projects, citing violations and poor project outcomes. These outcomes echo the city’s previous concerns with projects managed by DPWH contractors.

Councilor Betty Lourdes Tabanda chimed in, calling for increased accountability and suggesting a decisive action against the contractors involved. She proposed pursuing the contractors for reimbursement, underlining the urgency for corrective measures to prevent such a debacle in the future.

In the wake of these revelations, the City Government of Baguio is left grappling with the repercussions, including the daunting task of returning the funds. As the city’s citizens look on, the question of accountability remains, leaving a cloud of uncertainty looming over Baguio’s future development projects.