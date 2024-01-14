Baguio City Records Lowest Temperature in the Philippines for 2024, Metro Manila Follows Suit

On the morning of January 14, 2024, residents of Baguio City woke up to a chilling surprise. The mercury in the city’s thermometers had plummeted to 12.8 degrees Celsius, marking the lowest recorded temperature in the Philippines for the year. This significant drop in temperature stands as a stark reminder of the power of nature and the changing weather patterns we are witnessing globally.

Baguio City: The Cold Heart of the Philippines

The ‘Summer Capital’ of the Philippines, known for its cool and refreshing climate, was enveloped in a blanket of cold air, with temperatures diving to an all-time low for 2024. The 12.8 degrees Celsius reading represented a new record for the city and the country. This chilly phenomenon, while not completely unknown in Baguio, is a significant occurrence, reinforcing the city’s reputation as the coldest place in the country.

Metro Manila’s Coldest Day

However, it wasn’t just Baguio City that felt the icy grip of winter. Metro Manila, the bustling capital region of the Philippines, also experienced its coldest day of the year. The temperature in the city dipped to an unseasonably low 20.2 degrees Celsius. While not as icy as Baguio, for the residents of Metro Manila, this was a remarkable cold wave, a respite from the usual tropical heat.

The Cold Snap: A Sign of Things to Come?

The state weather bureau, PAGASA, has released an outlook suggesting this cold snap is not an isolated incident. Rather, it is likely to persist throughout the week. The bureau attributed this cold spell to the northeast monsoon affecting the country, particularly the high-altitude areas such as Baguio City. This frigid weather signifies a shift in the climate pattern, indicating a potentially colder year ahead for the Philippines.