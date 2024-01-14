en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Philippines

Baguio City Records Lowest Temperature in the Philippines for 2024, Metro Manila Follows Suit

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:37 pm EST
Baguio City Records Lowest Temperature in the Philippines for 2024, Metro Manila Follows Suit

On the morning of January 14, 2024, residents of Baguio City woke up to a chilling surprise. The mercury in the city’s thermometers had plummeted to 12.8 degrees Celsius, marking the lowest recorded temperature in the Philippines for the year. This significant drop in temperature stands as a stark reminder of the power of nature and the changing weather patterns we are witnessing globally.

Baguio City: The Cold Heart of the Philippines

The ‘Summer Capital’ of the Philippines, known for its cool and refreshing climate, was enveloped in a blanket of cold air, with temperatures diving to an all-time low for 2024. The 12.8 degrees Celsius reading represented a new record for the city and the country. This chilly phenomenon, while not completely unknown in Baguio, is a significant occurrence, reinforcing the city’s reputation as the coldest place in the country.

Metro Manila’s Coldest Day

However, it wasn’t just Baguio City that felt the icy grip of winter. Metro Manila, the bustling capital region of the Philippines, also experienced its coldest day of the year. The temperature in the city dipped to an unseasonably low 20.2 degrees Celsius. While not as icy as Baguio, for the residents of Metro Manila, this was a remarkable cold wave, a respite from the usual tropical heat.

The Cold Snap: A Sign of Things to Come?

The state weather bureau, PAGASA, has released an outlook suggesting this cold snap is not an isolated incident. Rather, it is likely to persist throughout the week. The bureau attributed this cold spell to the northeast monsoon affecting the country, particularly the high-altitude areas such as Baguio City. This frigid weather signifies a shift in the climate pattern, indicating a potentially colder year ahead for the Philippines.

0
Philippines Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Philippines

See more
1 hour ago
TONEEJAY's '711': An Indie OPM Triumph on the Philippine Charts
Independent Original Pilipino Music (OPM) artist, TONEEJAY, has become a national sensation in the Philippines with the success of his track, “711”. Recorded predominantly in his bedroom, the song has topped local charts, resonating with millions of listeners and catapulting TONEEJAY to the apex of the music industry. ‘711’: A Chart-Topping Phenomenon The track achieved
TONEEJAY's '711': An Indie OPM Triumph on the Philippine Charts
Barangay Officials Call for Government Intervention against Teenage Disturbances in Paombong, Bulacan
5 hours ago
Barangay Officials Call for Government Intervention against Teenage Disturbances in Paombong, Bulacan
Sto. Niño Festival Thrives Amid Pandacan Church Reconstruction
5 hours ago
Sto. Niño Festival Thrives Amid Pandacan Church Reconstruction
Philippine Mining Firms Earn Accolades for Environmental Contributions
2 hours ago
Philippine Mining Firms Earn Accolades for Environmental Contributions
CIDG Captures Most Wanted Criminal in Region 12, Philippines
3 hours ago
CIDG Captures Most Wanted Criminal in Region 12, Philippines
TNT Tropang Giga Triumphs Over Phoenix, Secures Quarterfinal Spot in PBA Commissioner's Cup
5 hours ago
TNT Tropang Giga Triumphs Over Phoenix, Secures Quarterfinal Spot in PBA Commissioner's Cup
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
55 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
56 mins
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
56 mins
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
57 mins
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
57 mins
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
57 mins
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
57 mins
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
57 mins
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
58 mins
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
4 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
7 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
7 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
8 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
9 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
14 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
15 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
15 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
15 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app