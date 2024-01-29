Baguio City Council Endorses Feasibility Study on E-Scooters and E-Bicycles

In an innovative step towards sustainable urban mobility, the city council of Baguio City has given the green light to Resolution 740, series of 2023. This significant resolution urges the city government to carry out a feasibility study on the integration of e-scooters and e-bicycles as alternative modes of transportation.

Turning a Proposal into a Resolution

The resolution finds its roots in a proposal by Scout Official For A Day Councilor Sophia Alessia Mari Valencia, which was adopted during the Sofad session in October of the preceding year. This proposal, now transformed into a resolution, seeks to not only modernize the city's transport system but also contribute to a healthier environment.

Exploring Public-Private Partnership

Key to this initiative is the potential for a public-private partnership. By inviting private sector involvement, the city hopes to implement this environmentally friendly transportation option seamlessly and efficiently. The feasibility study, therefore, will scrutinize the practicality and benefits of e-scooters and e-bicycles, but also envision potential strategies for their successful deployment within the city.

Addressing Urban Challenges

With its growing population, Baguio City faces mounting challenges in transportation. The deployment of e-scooters and e-bicycles as an alternative mode of transportation is seen as a solution to ease these strains. Furthermore, it aligns with the city's commitment to promote innovation and technological advances for public use, further strengthening Baguio's position as a city that champions sustainable urban mobility.