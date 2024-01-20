Ayala Corporation's Charity Run Raises P6 Million for Education

In a show of corporate philanthropy, Ayala Corporation, one of the Philippines' oldest business conglomerates, successfully aggregated P6 million through a charity run named tACbo. This event, organized by its social arm, the Ayala Foundation, was part of Ayala's 190th-anniversary celebrations.

Running for a Cause

The charity event, held on January 14, was a display of unity, as 6,000 participants took to the race track. The races encompassed various categories, including 21km, 10km, 5km, 3km, and 1km, allowing participants of varying abilities to take part in the philanthropic endeavor.

The Ayala Multi-Purpose Cooperative further bolstered the fundraising effort with a generous contribution of P1 million, adding to the total funds raised.

High-ranking executives from Ayala Corporation and Ayala Foundation graced the occasion. Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala and Fernando Zobel de Ayala were present to symbolize the corporate commitment to social development. They handed over the collected funds to Jaime Urquijo and Tony Lambino of the Ayala Foundation.

CENTEX: A Beacon of Hope

Amidst the event's excitement, a student from CENTEX Manila, Ben Daniel Mercado, represented his school, expressing gratitude for the invaluable support. CENTEX, an acronym for the Center of Excellence in Public Elementary Education, is an Ayala Foundation initiative designed to provide comprehensive and quality education to economically disadvantaged students.

Since its inception in 1998, the CENTEX program has emphasized critical thinking, values education, and technology use in classrooms. It also includes teacher training as well as parent and community engagement. The CENTEX Training Institute, operational in 19 locations, has trained over 10,644 public school teachers since 2011, thereby impacting countless lives.