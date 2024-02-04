Asean Law Association Welcomes New Leadership, Philippines to Host Next Meeting

On February 6, President Marcos will officiate the induction of the new officers of the Asean Law Association (ALA) Philippine Chapter. The ceremony will mark a significant transition in the ALA as it welcomes Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo as its chair. This induction was initially scheduled during the 14th ALA General Assembly in Kuala Lumpur in October 2023, but Gesmundo decided to extend his tenure as ALA Philippines chair till the end of last year to continue marshalling the Supreme Court's 'Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations, 2022-2027'.

A Historic Election

The General Assembly also witnessed a historic moment when the Chief Justice of Malaysia, Tun Tengku Maimun binti Tuan Mat, was elected as the president of the regional ALA. This election is significant as it makes her the first woman to helm the Malaysian judiciary and the regional ALA. This milestone in gender parity was further underscored by the support of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim who emphasized the importance of the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary. His statement was met with approval, considering the often-perceived inferiority of the judiciary in parliamentary systems similar to Malaysia's.

The Constitutional Equality of the Philippine Judiciary

Unlike Malaysia, the Philippines' judiciary, particularly the Supreme Court, is seen as constitutionally equal to the executive and legislative branches. This perception of equality mirrors the profound influence the judiciary holds in shaping the political landscape of the nation.

The Philippines to Host the Next ALA Governing Council Meeting

The ALA General Assembly reached a consensus to designate the Philippines as the host for the next ALA Governing Council meeting. This meeting will take place in New Clark City and will be organized by the Philippine Supreme Court. The event will coincide with the Conference of Asean Chief Justices (CACJ), further anchoring the Philippines' role in the regional legal framework.

A Brief History of ALA Philippines

Since its establishment in 1981, ALA Philippines has expanded to include all ten ASEAN countries and has played a pivotal role in regional issues such as the South China Sea dispute. The recent visit of President Marcos to Vietnam is interpreted as a move bolstering the common interests of the Philippines and Vietnam in upholding their Arbitral Award and advocating for the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). However, there remains skepticism about reaching a consensus within ALA or ASEAN regarding China and the South China Sea conflict.