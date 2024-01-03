en English
Philippines

ARTA Extends Support for eBOSS Adoption in LGUs Across the Philippines

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:31 am EST
ARTA Extends Support for eBOSS Adoption in LGUs Across the Philippines

Ernesto Perez, the Director General of the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA), has announced plans to extend comprehensive support to local government units (LGUs) across the Philippines to aid their adoption of the electronic Business One-Stop Shop (eBOSS) system. The assistance program is set to commence in the last week of January, with critical provisions including hardware, technical assistance, and other resources.

Current State of eBOSS Implementation

As of December, 630 out of 1,637 LGUs have taken the digital leap by adopting the eBOSS system. However, the statistic that stands out is that only 19 of these are fully compliant with the system. This includes LGUs from Metro Manila and various other cities. To be classified as fully compliant, LGUs must have an online system for electronic business applications, electronic issuance of tax bills and certificates, and should accept non-cash payment methods.

Benefits of Full Compliance

Perez, in his announcement, emphasized the tangible advantages noted by LGUs with full eBOSS implementation. These units have recorded a marked increase in business registration and tax collections, indicating the efficiency and efficacy of the system. The ARTA plans to continue monitoring and evaluating the eBOSS rollout to further encourage LGUs to strive for full compliance.

Driving Digitalization

The overarching aim of this initiative is to significantly reduce the time required to secure a business permit, aiming for a window of just 20 to 60 minutes. This is a decisive stride towards the digitalization of the business permit process, echoing the global trend towards digital transformation and serving as a strong testament to the Philippines’ commitment to improving the ease of doing business in the country.

Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

