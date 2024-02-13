Art Fair Philippines 2024: A Celebration of Contemporary Art, Women, and Local Talent

Get ready, art enthusiasts! The much-anticipated Art Fair Philippines is set to open its 11th edition at The Link Carpark in the heart of Makati from February 16 to 18, 2024. This year's fair promises an enthralling fusion of long-awaited projects, public art installations, and a diverse range of exhibits from renowned local and international artists.

A Vibrant Showcase of Art and Culture

The upcoming Art Fair Philippines offers an immersive journey into the world of contemporary art, with a special focus on the works of Filipino artists. Among the highlights are specially curated exhibitions by acclaimed artists such as Jonathan Ching, Jigger Cruz, Gean Brix Garcia, Rod Paras Perez, Andreea Medar, and Eugenio Ampudia.

Celebrating Women in Art

In recognition of the significant contributions of Filipina women modernists from 1969 to 1989, the fair will feature a special exhibition space, 'Pambabae.' This section will shine a spotlight on the often-overlooked works of these pioneering artists, providing a unique opportunity to explore their artistic achievements.

A Decade of Nurturing Talent

As the Karen H Montinola KHM Selection grant celebrates its 10th anniversary, the fair will present a commemorative exhibit showcasing works by past recipients. This curated display will not only serve as a retrospective but also highlight the enduring impact of the grant in nurturing local artistic talent.

Beyond the exhibits, the fair will host a variety of events and talks, enabling visitors to engage with the art industry's finest. With ticket prices ranging from P200 to P450, there's something for everyone at Art Fair Philippines. Don't miss the chance to be a part of this enriching cultural experience!

Note: This article does not cover the sections '10 Days of Art,' ArtFairPH/Projects, ArtFairPH/Digital, CryptoArt PH, ArtFairPH/Photo, and ArtFairPH/Film. For more information on these aspects of the fair, please refer to the official Art Fair Philippines website.