Arms Cache Linked to NPA Unearthed in Samar Village

In a significant breakthrough, soldiers from the 802nd Infantry Brigade in Tacloban City, Philippines, discovered a cache of high-powered firearms in the remote Mabini village, Basey, Samar. The arms haul included four AK47 assault rifles, five upper receivers of M16 rifles with bolt assembly, and various AK47 magazines. The operation was executed based on intelligence provided by a former high-ranking leader of the New People's Army (NPA) who had surrendered to authorities last month.

Unearthing a Rebel Arms Stash

The unearthed cache has been attributed to the Bugsok platoon of the NPA's Eastern Visayas regional party committee. This successful operation underscores the importance of cooperation and intelligence-sharing in combating insurgents and maintaining peace and stability in the region.

FReE Families Program: A Success Story

The intelligence that led to the discovery came from a former high-ranking NPA leader who surrendered under the Friends Rescured Engagement through their Families (FReE Families) program in December 2023. The program, a collaborative effort between the local government, military, and various sectors, works to encourage the peaceful surrender of NPA members through family and community engagement.

Rebels on the Run

Brigadier General Noel A. Vestuir, commander of the Army's brigade, pointed out that the abandonment of these weapons suggests a dwindling NPA force and a shortage of ammunition. This successful recovery operation, and others like it, are a testament to the effectiveness of the FReE Families program and the increasing pressure on rebel forces.