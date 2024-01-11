APC Launches the SariCycle Program to Foster Sustainability

Ajinomoto Philippines Corporation (APC), in collaboration with Basic Environmental Systems and Technologies (BEST), has initiated the SariCycle Program to foster sustainability among sari-sari store owners in Quezon City. The program was unveiled at an event attended by 150 local store owners and is endorsed by the Quezon City local government’s Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability Department and the Gender and Development Council Office.

Key Figures Encourage Participation

Significant figures such as APC President Koichi Ozaki and Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte made their presence at the event to stir up participation. They emphasized the importance of the initiative in fostering environmental responsibility among the local community and the potential positive impact it could have on the environment.

The SariCycle Program is ingeniously designed to manage plastic waste through a collection system that rewards participants with environmental points. These points can be redeemed for necessities, thus providing a tangible incentive for store owners to actively participate in the program. It’s a win-win situation where the participants are rewarded for their environmental responsibility, and the community benefits from a cleaner, more sustainable environment.

APC’s Vision for a Sustainable Future

The SariCycle Program is part of APC’s commitment to creating shared value and enhancing the quality of life for Filipinos. This initiative is not just about managing waste but inspiring the wider community to strive for a zero-waste environment. APC plans to extend the reach of SariCycle beyond Quezon City, with the ambition of supporting more communities and contributing to sustainable development and a circular economy.