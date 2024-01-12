en English
Philippines

Antipolo’s P2.5-billion Initiative: Restoring the Scenic Beauty of Hinulugang Taktak Falls

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:50 pm EST
Antipolo’s P2.5-billion Initiative: Restoring the Scenic Beauty of Hinulugang Taktak Falls

Abundant complaints have emerged from the residents of Antipolo, concerning the putrid smell and extensive littering tarnishing the resplendence of Hinulugang Taktak Falls. The falls, a prominent tourist magnet, have lost some of their charm due to these environmental issues. As one of the key highlights of the region, along with the church of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage, the deteriorating state of the falls has drawn attention and initiated action.

Reviving the Falls

Addressing these environmental concerns, a significant initiative has been set in motion. A sewage and treatment plant, with an investment surpassing 2 billion pesos, is being constructed. This project, launched with the intent of restoring the cleanliness and vibrancy of the falls, aims to treat the water and alleviate the pollution that has been plaguing the area.

Progress and Implications

Work on the development of the sewage and treatment plant has begun and is slated to play an instrumental role in restoring the natural allure of the Hinulugang Taktak Falls. The objective is to ensure that visitors can once again relish the scenic beauty of the site, without the current issues of odor and waste marring the experience.

Comprehensive Efforts

The initiative is a part of larger efforts by Manila Water to guarantee reliable water service to its customers in the East Zone of Metro Manila and Rizal. This includes the construction of the Cayetano Pumping Station and Reservoir in Taguig City. The completion of these facilities will aid in resolving the foul odor and pollution affecting the Hinulugang Taktak Falls, thus addressing a major concern for Antipolo residents.

As the initiative progresses, the residents of Antipolo and visitors alike eagerly anticipate witnessing the transformation of the Hinulugang Taktak Falls, as it once again becomes a beacon of scenic beauty, free from the grip of pollution.

Philippines
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

