Anti-Drug Symposiums Held by SCCADAC Reach Numerous Schools

On January 9th, The San Carlos City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (SCCADAC), in an active effort to combat drug abuse, conducted a series of symposiums at various schools. The program, aimed at educating students on drug abuse and prevention, was delivered to Quezon National High School, where 446 junior and senior high school students were in attendance. The symposium was led by SCCADAC Facilitator Renbert de Leon and a representative from the Philippine National Police, Pat Liza Delima.

Education on Types of Drugs and Their Effects

The symposium covered an extensive range of topics, educating students on the types of drugs, their harmful effects, and the key points of the Dangerous Drug Act of 2022 (R.A. 9165). The goal was to create awareness about the destructive consequences of drug abuse on the individual’s life and the society at large.

Empowerment to Resist Peer Pressure

The facilitator Renbert de Leon emphasized the detrimental impact of illegal drugs on dreams, families, and mental health. He urged the students to not only abstain from drug use but also to steer clear of peers who encourage such behavior, thus empowering them to resist peer pressure.

Expansion of the Anti-Drug Program

The same program was also rolled out to other schools earlier in January, including Don Carlos Ledesma National High School, Iliranan Integrated School, and Medina Integrated School. The event was supported by officials from the Department of Education, including OIC Mariza Villasor and Project Development Officers Cristy Apurado and Marilyn Escartin.