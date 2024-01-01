en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Philippines

Angelica Panganiban Rings in the New Year with Wedding Announcement

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:18 am EST
Angelica Panganiban Rings in the New Year with Wedding Announcement

Renowned Filipina actress Angelica Panganiban began the new year with a heartwarming announcement of her wedding to Gregg Homan. The couple, whose relationship has been in the public eye for some time, exchanged vows on the last day of 2023, thus marking the commencement of their marital journey on New Year’s Eve.

Love in the Face of Challenges

In an era where relationships are often challenged by differences and hardships, Angelica Panganiban’s statement during her wedding announcement serves as a beacon of hope. The actress took to social media to share her enduring belief in love, stating that it remains the stronghold in the face of all odds. This declaration not only sheds light on her relationship with Gregg Homan but also offers a universal message about the power and resilience of love.

A New Chapter as Mr. and Mrs. Homan

The announcement of the wedding was coupled with a flood of congratulatory messages for the newlyweds, now referred to as Mr. and Mrs. Homan. The news was disseminated through a post from Angelica Panganiban, who commands a notable following on Instagram. The actress, now known as Angelica Panganiban Homan, greeted the new year and her fans with this joyous news, thereby intertwining her personal happiness with the celebratory spirit of the New Year.

A Journey From Proposal to Marriage

Angelica and Gregg’s journey to the altar was filled with significant milestones. Gregg Homan proposed to Angelica when she was four months pregnant, a moment they chose to share with their fans through a vlog in October 2023. The couple’s decision to share their intimate moments, from the proposal to the wedding, illustrates their commitment not only to each other but also to their fans. This authenticity, paired with their love story, has captivated audiences, making their wedding announcement one of the most celebrated news of the New Year.

0
Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Philippines Sees Mixed Fuel Price Adjustments as 2024 Begins

By BNN Correspondents

Philippines' DOE Concludes First-Ever Microgrid Bidding, Maharlika Consortium Emerges Solo Bidder

By BNN Correspondents

Philippine House Prices Grow by 12.9% in Q3 2023, Reveals RREPI

By BNN Correspondents

Manila's PUV Consolidation Deadline Causes Confusion Among Jeepney Drivers

By BNN Correspondents

Light Traffic on EDSA and Deadline for Jeepney Consolidation ...
@Philippines · 1 hour
Light Traffic on EDSA and Deadline for Jeepney Consolidation ...
heart comment 0
Quezon City Ushers in New Year with Grand Fireworks Display

By BNN Correspondents

Quezon City Ushers in New Year with Grand Fireworks Display
New Year’s Day Fire Incidents in Cebu City Linked to Firecrackers

By Rafia Tasleem

New Year's Day Fire Incidents in Cebu City Linked to Firecrackers
Pacquiao Announces 2024 Rematch with Mayweather: A Return to the ‘Fight of the Century’

By Salman Khan

Pacquiao Announces 2024 Rematch with Mayweather: A Return to the 'Fight of the Century'
Quezon City Rings in 2024: A Star-studded Celebration of Community and Hope

By BNN Correspondents

Quezon City Rings in 2024: A Star-studded Celebration of Community and Hope
Latest Headlines
World News
NFL Week 17: Playoff Seeding Shakes Up and NFL Officiating Under Fire
21 seconds
NFL Week 17: Playoff Seeding Shakes Up and NFL Officiating Under Fire
Mamata Banerjee Reaffirms Commitment to People's Rights on TMC's Foundation Day
51 seconds
Mamata Banerjee Reaffirms Commitment to People's Rights on TMC's Foundation Day
Ocean Sunfish: The Unexpected Threat to Sydney to Hobart Yacht Racers
1 min
Ocean Sunfish: The Unexpected Threat to Sydney to Hobart Yacht Racers
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Celebrate Chiefs' Victory Amid Romance Rumors
2 mins
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Celebrate Chiefs' Victory Amid Romance Rumors
Combatting the Global Dengue Outbreak Amidst Heavy Rainfall
3 mins
Combatting the Global Dengue Outbreak Amidst Heavy Rainfall
The Rise of AI in Healthcare: A Boon or a Bane?
3 mins
The Rise of AI in Healthcare: A Boon or a Bane?
Fremantle and West Coast AFL Players Brace for Make-or-Break Season
3 mins
Fremantle and West Coast AFL Players Brace for Make-or-Break Season
Jacksonville Jaguars Shutout Victory Over Carolina Panthers: A Step Closer to AFC South Title
5 mins
Jacksonville Jaguars Shutout Victory Over Carolina Panthers: A Step Closer to AFC South Title
Cam Thomas: From Scoring Prodigy to Defensive Liability
5 mins
Cam Thomas: From Scoring Prodigy to Defensive Liability
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
20 mins
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
46 mins
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
2 hours
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
2 hours
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
2 hours
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms
2 hours
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms
2024 Ushered in with Global New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
2024 Ushered in with Global New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
10 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app