Angelica Panganiban Rings in the New Year with Wedding Announcement

Renowned Filipina actress Angelica Panganiban began the new year with a heartwarming announcement of her wedding to Gregg Homan. The couple, whose relationship has been in the public eye for some time, exchanged vows on the last day of 2023, thus marking the commencement of their marital journey on New Year’s Eve.

Love in the Face of Challenges

In an era where relationships are often challenged by differences and hardships, Angelica Panganiban’s statement during her wedding announcement serves as a beacon of hope. The actress took to social media to share her enduring belief in love, stating that it remains the stronghold in the face of all odds. This declaration not only sheds light on her relationship with Gregg Homan but also offers a universal message about the power and resilience of love.

A New Chapter as Mr. and Mrs. Homan

The announcement of the wedding was coupled with a flood of congratulatory messages for the newlyweds, now referred to as Mr. and Mrs. Homan. The news was disseminated through a post from Angelica Panganiban, who commands a notable following on Instagram. The actress, now known as Angelica Panganiban Homan, greeted the new year and her fans with this joyous news, thereby intertwining her personal happiness with the celebratory spirit of the New Year.

A Journey From Proposal to Marriage

Angelica and Gregg’s journey to the altar was filled with significant milestones. Gregg Homan proposed to Angelica when she was four months pregnant, a moment they chose to share with their fans through a vlog in October 2023. The couple’s decision to share their intimate moments, from the proposal to the wedding, illustrates their commitment not only to each other but also to their fans. This authenticity, paired with their love story, has captivated audiences, making their wedding announcement one of the most celebrated news of the New Year.