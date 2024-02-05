Angeles City: The Philippine Hub of Korean Culture and Investment

Over the past decades, Angeles City, near Clark International Airport in the Philippines, has emerged as a beacon of Korean culture and investment. This transformation is especially evident along Friendship Highway in Barangay Anunas, a vibrant community that mirrors the neon-lit streets of Seoul. The influx of a Korean populace and their cultural influence began in the late 1990s, forging an atmosphere steeped in Korean cuisine, businesses, and an undeniable sense of community.

A Cultural Shift Along Friendship Highway

Originally christened to commemorate the bond between local residents and American soldiers from the nearby Clark Air Force Base, Friendship Road has seen dramatic changes since the departure of the Americans following the 1991 eruption of Mt. Pinatubo. The subsequent transformation of Clark Air Force Base into an economic zone in 1993 marked the beginning of a new era.

Revival Through Foreign Investments

Under the strategic guidance of CDC chairman Roy Navarro, the area experienced a resurgence in 2001, buoyed by foreign investments and developments. Key infrastructural projects such as the establishment of Bayanihan Park and SM mall not only boosted the local economy but also nurtured prosperity in neighboring communities.

Impact of Korean Investment

The significant Korean investments in Angeles City have resulted in the construction of gated communities and an increase in businesses like grocery stores, restaurants, and notably, coffee shops with exquisite interiors. The activation of Clark International Airport, featuring flights from carriers like Asiana Airlines, has rendered the area more accessible, thereby bolstering the Korean presence.

The business-friendly climate in Angeles City has also been a magnet for investment. However, this has led to a tenfold increase in real estate prices, reaping benefits for large landowners such as Ruperto Cruz. Despite these challenges, the Korean community continues to grow, creating a vibrant, multicultural city that stands as a testament to the power of cultural exchange and foreign investment.