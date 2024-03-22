Angat Dam Nears Critical Level Amid Dry Season, PAGASA Hydrologists Warn

As the Philippines transitions from the cool northeast monsoon to the onset of the warm and dry season, concerns mount over the water levels of the Angat Dam, a critical source of potable water and irrigation for Metro Manila and nearby provinces. PAGASA hydrologists, citing the end of the Amihan season and the looming threat of El Niño, do not dismiss the possibility of the dam reaching critical levels in the coming months.

Advertisment

Understanding the Crisis

With the dry season officially commencing, the National Water Resources Board (NWRB) has preemptively cut water supply for Metro Manila to manage the diminishing water level of the Angat Dam, now breached below its minimum operating threshold. The reduction in water allocation, from 50 cubic meters per second to 48 cubic meters per second, aims to mitigate the impact on the dam's water reserve, crucial for domestic, agricultural, and hydroelectric power supply. Richard Orendain and Rosalie Pagulayan, PAGASA hydrologists, highlighted the dual challenge of increased water consumption and higher evaporation rates during hotter months, exacerbating the water level decline.

Government and Collaborative Efforts

Advertisment

In response to the alarming forecast, the government has ramped up interventions to secure Metro Manila's water supply. Among these efforts is the ongoing construction of the Kaliwa Dam and the implementation of a water filtration system in Carmona, extracting water from Laguna Lake. These projects, alongside collaborations with organizations like Airbus and the Manila Water Foundation, aim to develop additional potable water sources and improve water access in remote communities. The partnership with Airbus, in particular, focuses on installing integrated water supply systems in Pampanga, serving an Aeta cultural community and enhancing water sustainability.

Call to Action

Pagulayan urges the public to adopt water austerity measures to lessen the burden on the Angat Dam's dwindling reserves. Simple conservation efforts, when collectively practiced, can significantly reduce the adverse effects of water scarcity. As the situation develops, the concerted efforts of the government, private sector, and citizens will be crucial in navigating the challenges posed by the dry season and the potential onset of La Niña, ensuring the availability of water resources for all.