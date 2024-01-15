Amihan Season Brings Record Low Temperatures to Tuguegarao City

In an unexpected climatic twist, Tuguegarao City in the Philippines, renowned for its sweltering temperatures, registered a significant drop to 18.4 degrees Celsius on January 15, 2024. This stands as the lowest temperature reading for the city in the current year and throughout the ongoing Amihan season, yet it is still shy of the city’s all-time low of 12.0 degrees Celsius, recorded in December 2003 and January 2004.

Chilling Winds of Amihan

The chill in the air comes courtesy of the northeastern monsoon, or Amihan as it’s locally known. This weather phenomenon has been responsible for cooler temperatures, sporadic light showers, and high waves across parts of Luzon and Visayas, as well as along the northern and eastern seaboards of the country.

Record Lows across the Philippines

But it’s not just Tuguegarao City feeling the cold. Other regions have also been swept up in this Amihan surge, recording lower temperatures. Baguio City and La Trinidad in Benguet have noted temperatures of 13.2 and 13.5 degrees Celsius respectively. Meanwhile, regions such as Benguet, Basco, Tanay, and Laoag City have also experienced record lows during this Amihan season.

Forecast: More Cold to Come

This Amihan surge is predicted to persist until midweek, with a temporary lull expected towards the weekend. However, early next week, another intense surge is projected. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has warned that this northeast monsoon would continue until March, causing colder temperatures in high-altitude areas and potential rains and thunderstorms in various parts of the country.