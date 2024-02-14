ALT-R HEROES Film Festival: Celebrating Unconventional Heroes and Stories

A beacon of unconventional storytelling, independent filmmaker Jay Altarejos, is set to launch another edition of the ALT-R HEROES Film Festival. The event will take place from February 16 to February 20 at the UPFI Film Center in Diliman, Quezon City, promising an immersive expedition into the world of alternative heroes and narratives.

Unmasking the Alternative Heroes

The ALT-R HEROES Film Festival, a brainchild of Altarejos and his production company, 2076Kolektib, is a testament to their commitment to the art of storytelling. This year's festival will feature a short film competition and free film screenings, with a focus on heroes who defy the traditional mold. The selected short films will not only challenge the status quo but also inspire audiences to rethink their perception of heroism.

The Battle of Visions and Horizons

The short film competition will be divided into two sections: New Visions and New Horizon. The New Visions category is open to all Filipino filmmakers, while the New Horizon section is dedicated to young filmmakers aged 18 to 25. Both categories will award prizes for Best Film and Best Director, providing a platform for emerging talents to showcase their unique perspectives and narrative styles.

Bridging the Gap Between Art and Audience

In addition to the screenings at the UPFI Film Center, the festival will also offer online viewing options through iWantTFC and GagaOOLala. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between art and audience, making the festival accessible to a broader demographic. Moreover, the event will include some of Altarejos' own films, providing viewers with a glimpse into the mind of this visionary filmmaker.

As the ALT-R HEROES Film Festival prepares to roll out the red carpet for its guests, anticipation builds for the stories that will be shared, the heroes that will be celebrated, and the conversations that will be sparked. The festival serves as a reminder that heroism comes in many forms and that the power of storytelling can inspire, challenge, and ultimately, transform our understanding of the world around us.

