AllHome Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Grand Raffle Promo

AllHome, the leading one-stop shop in the Philippines for home improvement and construction needs, is marking its 10-year milestone with a grandiose Own Your Dream Home raffle promo. The year-long event, which runs from January 1 to December 31, 2024, boasts P5 million in giveaways, including a house and lot from Camella, a trip for two to Japan, and space makeovers worth P150,000 each for four lucky winners. Additional prizes such as appliances and vouchers are also up for grabs.

AllHome Celebrates a Decade of Success

The anniversary celebration serves as a testament to AllHome’s decade-long commitment to providing Filipinos with a comprehensive range of home improvement and construction needs. The company’s dedication to its customers is reflected in its generous raffle promo, which is exclusive to AllRewards and Builders Loyalty card members. To qualify for the raffle, customers will receive one e-raffle coupon for every P2,500 spent at AllHome.

A Year of Exciting Events

In addition to the raffle promo, AllHome has prepared a thrilling lineup of events to commemorate its anniversary. These include the 10 Designers Series, a showcase of the country’s top interior designers, and Can You Find Me 2.0, a nationwide treasure hunt aimed at encouraging Filipinos to explore their local AllHome branches and enhance their living spaces.

More than Just a Raffle Promo

The Own Your Dream Home raffle promo not only caters to the dreams of Filipinos of owning a home but also reflects AllHome’s vision for the next decade. The company aims to continue being the go-to destination for home improvement needs while also fostering a community that values quality living spaces.