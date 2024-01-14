en English
Philippines

Alexie Mae Brooks Crowned Miss Iloilo 2024, Calls for Women Empowerment and Heritage Preservation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:10 pm EST
Alexie Mae Brooks Crowned Miss Iloilo 2024, Calls for Women Empowerment and Heritage Preservation

On the evening of January 13th, the Cultural Center of West Visayas State University was abuzz with anticipation, as the Miss Iloilo 2024 pageant unfolded. The event, a prestigious platform selecting Iloilo’s representatives for various national beauty contests, boasted a judging panel of eminent pageant figures. Among them were Nicole Borromeo, Jenny Ramp, Rodgil Flores, Gerry Diaz, and Ian Mendajar, along with the hosts; Rabiya Mateo, Miss Universe Philippines 2020, and Nicole Cordoves, Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2016.

Miss Iloilo 2024 Crown Goes to Alexie Mae Brooks

Outshining all competitors, Alexie Mae Brooks, a national athlete and Southeast Asian Games heptathlon veteran hailing from Leon, clinched the Miss Iloilo crown. Her journey in the pageant was marked by consistent distinction, as she bagged several special awards, a testament to her prowess and elegance. Her assignment to a specific national pageant will be announced in due course on social media.

Heartfelt Queens and Runners-Up

Apart from the coveted Miss Iloilo title, the event also saw the crowning of four ‘Heartfelt Queens’ and the announcement of two runners-up. These talented women, like Brooks, will represent Iloilo City in national competitions, adding to the city’s legacy in the pageant world.

A Message of Empowerment and Heritage Preservation

During the final round, Brooks delivered a potent message, emphasizing the necessity of empowering women and preserving Iloilo City’s rich heritage. This was not just a winning answer, but a clarion call for the preservation of Ilongga traditions and the upliftment of women in society.

The Miss Iloilo 2024 pageant was not just a competition, but a celebration of beauty, intellect, and cultural pride. It highlighted the city’s commitment to nurturing its women and promoting its heritage, leaving an indelible mark on the pageantry landscape of the Philippines.

Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

