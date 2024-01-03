Alden Richards Confronts Rumors and Discusses Challenges of Celebrity Life

Renowned Filipino actor Alden Richards has once again refuted persistent rumors and speculations about his personal life, including allegations of marriage and having a child with former onscreen partner, Maine Mendoza. Despite his previous denials, these rumors have continued to circulate, casting a shadow over Mendoza’s recent marriage to actor-politician Arjo Atayde in July 2022.

Addressing Rumors and Giving Advice

Richards, in a candid interview with Toni Gonzaga, reiterated that he and Mendoza never tied the knot, nor do they have a ‘love child.’ He shared that he had a heart-to-heart talk with Mendoza before her marriage, offering advice about relationships and life priorities. However, he expressed his exhaustion with the constant need to defend his personal life against false accusations.

The Challenges of Public Life

Known for his roles in popular Philippine television dramas and films, Richards also opened up about the trials of being in the public eye. He discussed facing false allegations about his sexuality and the pressures of being perceived as a ‘people pleaser.’ His remarks shed light on the often unseen challenges celebrities face while maintaining a public image.

Pressing Forward Professionally

Despite these personal challenges, Richards’s professional life continues to thrive. He celebrated his 32nd birthday on January 2nd and has been recently nominated for Best Actor at the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) for his role in ‘Family of Two.’ Furthermore, he is currently working on new projects, including a series titled ‘Pulang Araw’ and a film called ‘Out of Order.’