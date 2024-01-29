Ahtisa Manalo: From Enterprise to Beauty Pageantry

Pageantry's glittering world has once again opened its doors to the enterprising Filipina, Ahtisa Manalo. The Miss International 2018 first runner-up and entrepreneur has been designated to represent Quezon Province in the forthcoming Miss Universe Philippines 2024 contest, igniting renewed enthusiasm among her supporters. Ahtisa's journey back to the pageantry is an evocative tale of perseverance, personal growth, and an unyielding belief in one's potential.

A Trailblazer's Return

This announcement signals Ahtisa's triumphant return to the beauty pageant world, six years after her commendable feat in the Miss International 2018 event. In the same year, she won the Miss International Philippines title at the prestigious Binibining Pilipinas 2018 contest, where her batchmate, Catriona Gray, secured the Miss Universe Philippines crown and later ascended to the Miss Universe 2018 throne.

Entrepreneurship and Resilience

Now, at 26, Ahtisa feels more prepared for the Miss Universe Philippines crown. Her entrepreneurial journey, co-founding a successful food and beverage company, has been a transformative experience. The lessons learned and the resilience cultivated in the face of business challenges have shaped her into a more confident and determined woman. Despite having to withdraw from the Miss Universe Philippines 2020 pageant due to health reasons, she has emerged stronger and more focused, ready to pursue her dream once again.

Pageantry: A Unifying Force and a Platform for Change

Ahtisa's story is not merely about chasing crowns. The pageantry has been a crucial element in her life, providing her with the means to support her family and acting as a unifying force for her relatives. More importantly, it has given her a platform to voice her advocacy - empowering children through education. Ahtisa emphasizes the importance of instilling global citizenship, social skills, and an entrepreneurial mindset in the young minds, aspiring to create a generation of informed, empathetic, and proactive individuals. As she gears up for the competition, she underlines the significance of showing up and making progress, embodying the spirit of an exemplary Filipina who navigates life's challenges to create a desirable future.