Agusan Provinces and Butuan City Spearhead Economic Growth in Caraga Region

In the heart of the Philippines, the Caraga Region has recently witnessed noteworthy economic progress in two of its provinces. The provinces of Agusan del Sur and Agusan del Norte have both reported robust growth in 2022, as per the data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority in the Caraga Region (PSA-13).

Agusan del Sur's Economic Leap

In 2022, Agusan del Sur's economy grew by 6.8%, a significant increase largely attributed to its primary sectors - agriculture, forestry, and fishing. These sectors led the charge, contributing a massive 19.0% to the overall growth. Following closely were manufacturing and financial and insurance activities, which contributed 13.8% and 12.8% respectively. The per capita gross domestic product (GDP) in Agusan del Sur saw an increase of 5.9%, taking the figure to PHP99,387 in 2022, a leap from PHP93,820 in 2021.

Agusan del Norte's Expansion

Agusan del Norte also marked its presence in the economic landscape with a growth rate of 3.7%. Here too, agriculture, forestry, and fishing emerged as the primary sectors driving this increase, with a contribution of 17.1%. Manufacturing and the wholesale and retail trade, including motor vehicle repairs, followed with 16.4% and 12.9% contributions respectively. Notably, the per capita GDP in Agusan del Norte increased to PHP100,405 in 2022, marking a 2.6% rise from PHP97,825 in the preceding year.

Butuan City's Remarkable Growth

Butuan City, the regional center of Caraga, reported a significant 9.5% economic growth, largely driven by the services sector, which contributed an impressive 71.9%. The industry and agriculture, forestry, and fishery sectors also made substantial contributions of 25.4% and 2.7% respectively. Construction, accommodation and food service activities, and other services were among the top growing industries in Butuan City, further propelling its economy.

In conclusion, the provinces of Agusan del Sur and Agusan del Norte, along with Butuan City, have successfully set a bright economic trajectory for the Caraga Region in 2022, which promises an encouraging future.