Agsunta Marks Decade of Music with Free Anniversary Concert in Cavite

MANILA -- Filipino pop rock sensation Agsunta is gearing up to deliver an unforgettable experience for their fans with a free concert at SM Tanza, Cavite, on March 23, commemorating their 10th anniversary in the music scene. Members Josh Planas, Stephen Arevalo, Mikel Arevalo, and Jireh Singson are pulling out all the stops to celebrate this milestone back where their journey began, surrounded by friends, family, and their dedicated fanbase.

Celebrating a Decade of Hits

Over the years, Agsunta has etched its mark on the music industry with relatable lyrics and heartfelt performances, amassing a significant following both online and offline. The band's decision to host a free concert stems from a desire to give back to their supporters who have been instrumental in their success. Known for hits like "Kung Di Na Ako" and collaborations with artists such as Moira Dela Torre, the band promises a night of musical nostalgia and new beginnings as they also tease the release of new material in the near future.

From Indie Beginnings to Mainstream Success

Agsunta's journey from an indie band sharing covers on YouTube to becoming pop rock mainstays is a testament to their talent and perseverance. With over 1.4 million subscribers on their YouTube channel and a growing discography, the band has successfully transitioned from digital sensations to mainstream artists. Their 2022 EP "Feels Trip" has further cemented their place in the industry, showcasing their evolution as musicians and songwriters.

A Night of Gratitude and Celebration

The upcoming anniversary concert, titled 'The Agsunta 10th Anniversary: Isang Pasasalamat,' is more than just a performance; it's an expression of the band's gratitude towards their fans. Special guests Nef Medina and 1621 BC are also set to join the celebration, making it a night to remember for everyone in attendance. As Agsunta prepares to launch into their next decade, this concert signifies their unwavering commitment to their music and their fans.

As the curtains prepare to rise on this milestone event, the anticipation builds not just for a night of memorable performances, but for what lies ahead for Agsunta. Their journey from indie roots to celebrating ten years of music with a free concert for fans reflects not just their growth as artists, but the enduring bond they share with their audience. This concert is more than a thank you; it's a promise of more heartfelt music and genuine connections in the years to come.