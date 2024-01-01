en English
Philippines

ABS-CBN’s Sagip Kapamilya Spreads Christmas Joy Among Indigenous Kankanaey Community

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:48 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 5:27 pm EST
ABS-CBN’s Sagip Kapamilya Spreads Christmas Joy Among Indigenous Kankanaey Community

On the foothills of the Sierra Madre in Bongabon, Nueva Ecija, the Indigenous Kankanaey people found a reason to celebrate during the holiday season. The cause of their joy was an act of generosity from ABS-CBN’s Sagip Kapamilya program, which chose this remote and often overlooked community as the recipient of its seasonal outreach initiative.

The Gift of Giving

As Christmas neared, the Kankanaey people received gifts from Sagip Kapamilya – a gesture that resonated deeply in this part of the country. The Kankanaey, an indigenous group known for their rich cultural heritage and traditions, are no strangers to the spirit of giving and community that is central to Filipino culture. However, residing in an underserved area often means fewer opportunities for such occasions.

The act of giving, especially during the Christmas season, holds a special place in Filipino culture. For the Kankanaey people, these gifts were more than material possessions. They represented acknowledgment, respect, and a sense of inclusion. Sagip Kapamilya, in deciding to include this remote community in their Christmas outreach, not only brought joy but also highlighted the importance of recognizing and celebrating all facets of Filipino society.

A Celebration of Culture

The Kankanaey people, with their unique traditions and customs, contribute to the diverse tapestry that is Filipino culture. By choosing them as recipients of their Christmas outreach, ABS-CBN’s Sagip Kapamilya program emphasized the value of cultural diversity and inclusivity. This act of charity was not just about spreading holiday cheer, but also about celebrating the Kankanaey people and their contribution to Filipino heritage.

In conclusion, the Kankanaey community’s joy at receiving these gifts is a testament to the power of giving and the importance of inclusivity. This gesture by Sagip Kapamilya has not only brightened the holiday season for this indigenous community but also underlined the enduring spirit of unity and generosity that defines Filipino culture.

Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

