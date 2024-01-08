en English
Philippines

Aboitiz Land Champions Olive Ridley Sea Turtle Conservation in the Philippines

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:12 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 12:47 am EST
Aboitiz Land Champions Olive Ridley Sea Turtle Conservation in the Philippines

In the heart of the Philippines, a beacon of hope shines for the endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles, or pawikans, as they are locally known. Aboitiz Land, the real estate division of the Aboitiz group, has pioneered a groundbreaking initiative: the Pawikan Sanctuary at Seafront Residences. This sanctuary, which opened its doors in 2018, has since become a fortress for these vulnerable creatures, meticulously documenting 956 pawikan eggs since October 2023 and releasing 331 hatchlings back into the wild between December 2023 and January 2024.

A Collaborative Conservation Effort

This remarkable initiative is not a solitary pursuit. It stands as a testament to the power of collaboration, with the Aboitiz Foundation, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, the University of the Philippines, local community members, and government environmental agencies all pooling resources and knowledge. Situated along the San Juan, Batangas coastline, the sanctuary forms part of a broader, long-term project aimed at conserving and protecting the endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles and their habitats.

Towards Sustainable Development Goals

The Pawikan Sanctuary’s work resonates beyond the borders of the Philippines, aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals related to life below water and on land. By bolstering marine biodiversity and fostering a healthier ecosystem, the sanctuary aids in achieving these global targets.

Commitment to Marine Conservation

Aboitiz Land’s dedication to marine conservation is uncompromising and enduring. The company has pledged to continue its marine conservation efforts, including its Pawikan Night Patrol and coastal cleanup activities, for an additional five years. The Pawikan Sanctuary stands as a symbol of this commitment, encapsulating the company’s dedication to protecting marine biodiversity.

In conclusion, the Pawikan Sanctuary, under the aegis of Aboitiz Land, has not only shown remarkable progress in the conservation of the endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles but also stands as a testament to the power of public-private-community partnerships in environmental conservation.

Philippines Wildlife
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

