Aboitiz InfraCapital and Cebu Pacific Forge Partnership to Elevate Mactan-Cebu Airport Experience

Imagine taking a flight that not only gets you to your destination, but also contributes to a greener planet and a more connected world. Aboitiz InfraCapital GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corp. (Aboitiz InfraCapital GMCAC) and budget airline Cebu Pacific are making this a reality. The two companies have joined forces in a bid to enhance the route network and passenger experience at Mactan-Cebu International Airport, the second busiest in the Philippines. This ambitious initiative, announced on February 26th, 2024, is expected to boost tourism and increase the airport's operational efficiency.

A Strategic Collaboration for a Better Travel Experience

With the new partnership, the managing entity of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, Aboitiz InfraCapital GMCAC, seeks to elevate the travel experience. The collaboration aims to improve connectivity at both domestic and international terminals, ensuring smoother transitions for the 11 million passengers that pass through the airport each year. Additional enhancements include new dining and retail offerings, aimed at making passenger wait times more enjoyable.

Reducing Carbon Footprint: The Green Initiative

But it's not all about convenience. A significant part of the collaboration involves adopting electric vehicles in an effort to minimize the airport's carbon emissions. In our fight against climate change, every initiative counts, and this one is no different. With Aboitiz InfraCapital holding a 33% share in the airport, this marks a significant stride in the direction of environmentally friendly operations.

Boosting Tourism and Contributing to the Economy

As for Cebu Pacific, the airline operating its largest base outside Manila at this airport, firmly supports the partnership, highlighting its dedication to offering safe, affordable, and accessible air travel. The airline's commitment, coupled with the airport's ongoing improvements, is set to boost tourism and contribute to the local economy. With the new partnership, the airport is poised to offer world-class travel facilities and increase its operational efficiency, ultimately providing a win-win situation for both the travelers and the tourism industry as a whole.

As we look forward to the changes promised by this partnership, we can't help but anticipate the positive impact it will have on the passenger experience, the environment, and the local economy. The collaboration between Aboitiz InfraCapital GMCAC and Cebu Pacific is a tangible testament to what can be achieved with a shared vision for a better, more sustainable future.