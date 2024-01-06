Abducted Activists Released: CHR Links Captors to ISAFP Amid Trend of ‘Fake Surrenders’

In a scenario that sends shivers down our collective spine, activists Dyan Gumanao and Armand Dayoha, who were snatched from the Cebu City port on January 10, 2023, returned to the fold on January 15, unscathed but for the peculiar demand to publish a mundane Facebook update. Throughout their ordeal, their spirits held steadfast, resorting to subtle communication methods such as writing messages on each other’s palms and using food as coded messages to resist signing affidavits renouncing their identities as communist rebels.

Linking the Dots to ISAFP

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) in the Philippines has managed to connect a person and a motorcycle involved in the abduction to the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (ISAFP). This revelation marks a significant progression in the investigation, potentially bringing the CHR closer to identifying a state perpetrator than ever before.

AFP’s Limited Cooperation

Despite the CHR’s attempts to engage in a dialogue with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the agency’s response has been less than forthcoming. Responses have been limited, and inconsistencies have been noted regarding the individuals implicated in the kidnapping. This unresponsiveness has only served to heighten the concerns surrounding the case.

Trend of ‘Fake Surrenders’

Activists and human rights organizations have pointed out a disturbing trend of ‘fake surrenders’ where individuals are pressured into renouncing their leftist affiliations. Since 2018, the human rights organization, Karapatan, has documented 14 such instances. The CHR is at a critical juncture in their investigation, with potential evidence from CCTV footage and other leads, but the outcome remains uncertain.

The case of Dyan Gumanao and Armand Dayoha resonates with the larger issue of enforced disappearances in the Philippines. Since 1986, there have been 1,911 recorded cases of such disappearances, including the high-profile disappearance of activist Jonas Burgos in 2007. Each of these cases is a stark reminder of the delicate dance between activism and security in the country.