A Return to Normalcy: Displaced Families in Toboso, Negros Occidental Find Their Way Home

In the heart of Toboso, Negros Occidental, a tale of displacement, resilience, and eventual return unfolded. On February 24, a sense of relief washed over 207 families as they stepped back into their homes in Barangay San Isidro, after days of uncertainty and fear. This return was not just a journey across physical distance but a significant milestone in the community's recovery from the shadows of conflict that had pushed them into evacuation.

A Community Uprooted

The tranquility of Sitios Balod, Danao, Mainit, Mansulaw, and Magasaw-asaw was shattered on February 22, as clashes between government troops and the New People's Army (NPA) forced residents to seek refuge. The San Isidro Elementary School turned into a sanctuary for 714 individuals, a testament to the community's solidarity in the face of adversity. As the echoes of conflict reached the ears of authorities, a collaborative effort between the municipal government, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) regional office, and the Office of Vice President was mobilized to ensure the well-being of the evacuees.

The Cost of Conflict

The repercussions of the encounter were far-reaching, affecting 268 families or 1,092 individuals across the boundary barangays of Escalante City and Toboso. The DSWD's Disaster Response Management Division reported a total assistance of P971,364, aimed at providing relief to those displaced by the armed conflict. Amidst the recovery efforts, the sorrowful task of retrieving the bodies of NPA members, including Emaren Pastidio and Michael Cabahug, highlighted the human cost of the conflict. These individuals, previously identified as child soldiers, became a poignant reminder of the tragedy that ensues when youth are drawn into the vortex of insurgency.

Healing and Rebuilding

The road to recovery is paved with the collective efforts of the local government and the 79th Infantry Battalion, who have committed to ensuring the safety of the residents and providing continuous assistance. The wounds of four soldiers, reminders of the skirmish, are healing, symbolizing the community’s gradual return to peace. This narrative of displacement, resilience, and return underscores the pressing need for enduring solutions to armed conflicts that uproot communities and disrupt lives.

As Barangay San Isidro embarks on a path to normalcy, the story of its people serves as a powerful testament to the human spirit's capacity to overcome adversity. The community's return home is not just a physical journey but a significant step forward in the long and challenging process of healing and rebuilding. In the face of conflict and displacement, the resilience of Toboso's residents shines as a beacon of hope for a peaceful and stable future.