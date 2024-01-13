en English
A Home Transformed: Mang Nanie’s Community Library in the Philippines

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:14 pm EST
In the heart of the Philippines, the home of an individual named Hernando Guanlao, fondly known as Mang Nanie, has been transformed into an unlikely beacon of learning. A community library, teeming with books of all genres and ages, has been born out of Mang Nanie’s humble abode, offering an invaluable resource to the locals. This unique initiative, driven by an unwavering dedication to literacy and a profound love for books, has turned a personal residence into an expansive hub for knowledge and education.

The Genesis of a Community Resource

It all started with a modest collection of 50 books in the year 2000. Over the years, the library has grown exponentially, now housing thousands of titles that have been carefully curated to cater to a diverse range of interests and age groups. The books are not just confined to the walls of the library. Mang Nanie ensures they reach beyond, distributing them for free to remote areas, aiding those who have limited access to educational materials, and thereby extending the reach of his mission.

A Labor of Love and Dedication

Unlike conventional libraries, this community library is managed solely by Mang Nanie himself. His engagement with the community goes beyond just the management of these books. He actively engages with visitors, fostering a love for reading among community members, young and old alike. His philosophy is simple yet profound – ‘the more you give, the more it’s rewarded.’ This belief is reflected not only in his library initiative but also in other community services like organizing feeding programs for children.

Impact on the Community

The establishment of this home-library has had a significant impact on the community. It has provided a safe and welcoming environment for study and intellectual growth. The library has become a central gathering place for those eager to learn and quench their thirst for knowledge. It has garnered attention for its unique approach to community service and education, becoming a testament to Mang Nanie’s commitment to sharing knowledge and empowering others through literature.

