97 Long-Serving Inmates to be Freed in Philippines: Justice Secretary Approves

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has sanctioned the release of 97 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) who have served more than 40 years in prison, marking a significant step towards decongesting the country's overcrowded penal facilities. Recommended by Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr., this move is aligned with the Department of Justice's (DOJ) initiative to accelerate the release process for PDLs meeting specific criteria.

Historic Release Based on Revised Procedures

The decision to release these inmates derives from the Department Order No. 62, which revises the rules and procedures concerning the liberation of PDLs with expired sentences. This order highlights the government's commitment to reforming the penal system, ensuring that those who have served their sentences, including those sentenced to life imprisonment or reclusion perpetua, are released in a timely manner. The initiative also underscores the importance of good conduct time allowance (GCTA) in determining eligibility for release.

Focus on Decongestion and Rehabilitation

The release of these 97 PDLs is part of broader efforts by the DOJ and BuCor to decongest penal facilities across the nation. With prisons such as the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City operating well beyond their capacity, this move is seen as a critical step towards alleviating the harsh living conditions faced by inmates. It also reflects a shift towards a more rehabilitation-focused approach in the Philippine penal system, emphasizing the reintegration of reformed individuals back into society.

Broader Implications and Future Directions

This landmark release not only addresses the immediate concerns of overcrowding but also signals a potential shift in the country's handling of justice and rehabilitation. By revising the GCTA rules and focusing on the decongestion of jails, the Philippine government is taking significant strides towards a more humane and effective penal system. As these 97 individuals prepare for their reentry into society, the move prompts a broader discussion on the need for continued reforms in the justice and penal systems, aiming to strike a balance between punishment and rehabilitation.