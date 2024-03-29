63-Year-Old Ruben Enaje Marks 35th Crucifixion Ritual in Pampanga for Unity

MANILA -- In a profound display of faith and tradition, Ruben Enaje, a 63-year-old carpenter from Pampanga, prepares for his 35th crucifixion this Good Friday. This year, amidst global conflicts and a plea for peace, Enaje's act of devotion takes on a poignant significance as he prays for unity within the Philippines and around the world.

Advertisment

Tradition Meets Devotion

For over three decades, Enaje's reenactment of Jesus Christ's crucifixion has been a cornerstone of Good Friday observances in Pampanga. Despite the physical toll and advancing age, Enaje's commitment remains unwavering. This year, adjusting for his senior status, the cross he will carry has been lightened, yet his spiritual load is heavier than ever. Enaje's personal vow, born from a near-fatal fall in the '80s, has evolved into a communal prayer for harmony amidst societal tumult.

A Symbol of Sacrifice

Advertisment

Enaje's annual crucifixion draws attention from both local and international spectators, transforming a personal act of faith into a public spectacle of resilience and piety. However, Enaje and fellow participants stress the solemnity of their sacrifices – a physical manifestation of their prayers for others. This year, Enaje dedicates his pain and suffering to the cause of unity, hoping to inspire a sense of solidarity and goodwill amongst Filipinos and beyond.

Reflections on Faith and Resilience

As Enaje prepares for his 35th crucifixion, his story transcends the boundaries of Pampanga, touching hearts worldwide. It serves as a raw reminder of the power of faith, the depth of tradition, and the universal yearning for peace and unity. Through his actions, Enaje invites onlookers to reflect on the sacrifices made for the greater good and the enduring strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity.