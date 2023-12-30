en English
Philippines

493 Philippine LGUs Receive Seal of Good Local Governance, Qualify for Incentive Fund

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:49 am EST
Almost 500 local government units (LGUs) in the Philippines, a total of 493, have been awarded the Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG). This prestigious award is handed out by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), recognizing LGUs that have demonstrated exemplary performance in various governance areas. This year’s recipients include 28 provinces, 64 cities, and 401 municipalities.

The SGLG Incentive Fund

The SGLG comes with more than just recognition. Recipients are also eligible for an incentive fund, the SGLG Incentive Fund (SGLGIF). This fund, established in 2010, is designed to support development programs and initiatives. The DILG has allocated a whopping Php7.79 billion in subsidies across 71 provinces and 1,130 cities and municipalities since its inception. The fund is a key component of the DILG’s commitment to empowering LGUs through capacity building, incentives, recognition, and ongoing technical assistance, aiming for ‘optimal devolution’.

Project Completion and Enhancing LGU Competitiveness

As of November 2023, nearly all planned projects have been completed, with 4,151 out of 4,152 projects finalized. The DILG is not resting on its laurels, though. It is now focused on enhancing LGU competitiveness and ease of business. This is being achieved through various trainings that simplify regulatory procedures, making it easier for businesses to operate and thrive. This endeavor aligns with the national government’s goal of ensuring a stable, comfortable, and secure life for Filipinos and supports the President’s eight-point socioeconomic agenda.

Individual Achievements

Two provinces, in particular, have made headlines with their achievements. Negros Occidental, under the leadership of Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, received national recognition for its outstanding local initiatives, despite facing challenges such as unprecedented losses in its multi-billion hog industry due to diseases like African swine fever (ASF). The province of Aklan, on the other hand, has been awarded the SGLG for seven consecutive years, a testament to its consistent commitment to good governance. Aklan Gov. Jose Enrique Miraflores expressed gratitude to the dedicated workforce of the province and congratulated all Aklanons for the honor. The six municipalities in Aklan also received the same award.

Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

