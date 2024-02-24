2GO and DTI Forge Path for Central Luzon Entrepreneurs to Venture into VisMin Markets

Imagine a bridge, not of steel and concrete, but of ambition and digital savvy, connecting the bustling online marketplaces of Central Luzon to the vibrant economies of Visayas and Mindanao. This vision, brought into sharp focus by Randy Zafra, 2GO's Retail Operations Manager, and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), marks a pivotal moment in the Philippines' e-commerce evolution. Their collaboration seeds the future of small businesses in Central Luzon, aiming for a growth spurt across the archipelago, facilitated by the 2GO Getters community initiative.

The partnership between 2GO and DTI is not just about logistics; it's a comprehensive ecosystem designed to uplift the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector. Through workshops, seminars, and direct engagement with digital marketing experts, including those from TikTok Shop, the initiative equips entrepreneurs with the tools needed for competitive success in the digital age.

The 2GO Getters Workshop held at Park-Inn by Radisson Clark stands as a testament to this commitment, drawing participation from key figures across governmental bodies and the business community.

Building Bridges Beyond Borders

The essence of this collaboration lies in its ability to expand market reach beyond local confines. By harnessing the power of e-commerce and optimizing shipping and delivery experiences, Central Luzon's entrepreneurs are now poised to tap into the untapped potential of the VisMin markets.

This strategic move, underscored by Frederic DyBuncio, 2GO's President and CEO, is aimed at fostering inclusive and sustainable economic growth, echoing the broader goal of supporting the MSME sector to fuel dreams and build connections across the Philippine archipelago.