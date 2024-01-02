en English
2024 GAA Addresses Potential Funding Shortfall for Free Higher Education in SUCs

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:15 am EST
Philippine Senator Sherwin Gatchalian has unveiled a strategic provision in the 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA), or Republic Act No. 11975, aimed at forestall any potential funding deficiencies for free higher education in state universities and colleges (SUCs). The senator’s proposed measure will utilize unused balances from the Higher Education Development Fund (HEDF) to offset any discrepancies between the allocated funds for free higher education and the actual expenses determined by student enrollment and fees set by the SUCs’ governing boards.

Adequate Funding for Free Higher Education

According to Gatchalian’s calculations, the projected shortfall for free higher education is approximately P4.1 billion. This potential deficit is set to be covered by the accumulated net balance of the HEDF, which, as per data from the Bureau of Treasury, was over P10 billion as of May 2022. This considerable reserve will be adequate to bridge the funding gap for 2024, ensuring the continuation of free higher education for SUC students.

Impact on Students and Universities

The Philippine Association of State Universities and Colleges (PASUC) estimates that around 1.8 million students will avail of free higher education in 2024. This provision, however, will only cover the financial shortfalls for the fiscal year 2024. It is therefore essential that sustainable funding solutions are pursued to support free education in the long term.

Securing Quality Education

Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate Basic Education Committee, emphasized the significance of securing sufficient funding to ensure that SUCs can maintain investments in facilities and continue to deliver quality education. He reassured that this measure will prevent funding deficiencies for SUCs in the coming year, thereby securing the future of the country’s higher education system.

Education Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

