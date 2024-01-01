en English
Philippines

2023’s Best Tablets Under ₱15,000 in the Philippines

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:25 am EST
2023's Best Tablets Under ₱15,000 in the Philippines

The digital arena is flooded with a myriad of tablets, each vying for the attention of a discerning crowd in search of affordability and quality. The Philippines, a hub for tech enthusiasts, is no exception to this trend. In 2023, several standout tablets under ₱15,000 emerged, offering a balance between price and performance, making high-tech accessible to the masses. This article unravels the top picks that have carved a niche in the Philippine market.

HUAWEI MatePad 11.5: A Tech Marvel at PHP 13,999

The HUAWEI MatePad 11.5, a testament to HUAWEI’s commitment to innovation, is priced at a competitive PHP 13,999. With a stunning 2.2K display and a 120Hz refresh rate, it offers a vibrant visual experience, complemented by the powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. The inclusion of 4G connectivity and a 7700mAh battery makes it a reliable companion for both work and play.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9: Powerhouse at PHP 14,990

Starting at PHP 14,990, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 showcases the brand’s reputation for quality and performance. It sports an 11-inch display, powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset, ensuring seamless operation. The 7040mAh battery is robust, and the availability of both Wi-Fi and 5G variants caters to diverse connectivity needs.

HONOR Pad X9: Immersive Experience for PHP 11,590

The HONOR Pad X9, priced at PHP 11,590, delivers an immersive experience with its six-speaker surround sound and an 11.5-inch 2K display. The 7250mAh battery ensures longevity, and the inclusion of a free smart keyboard amplifies its value for money.

Blackview Tab 18: Beast at PHP 14,999

The Blackview Tab 18, available for PHP 14,999, is a powerhouse with a 12-inch display, a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, 24GB extended RAM, and 256GB storage. The massive 8800mAh battery guarantees extended use, making it an ideal choice for power users.

realme Pad 2: Dynamic Performer from PHP 11,999

The realme Pad 2, which starts at PHP 11,999, is a dynamic performer with up to 16GB Dynamic RAM, a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos, and an 8360mAh battery. Its features make it a strong contender in the realm of affordable tablets.

Whether you’re a tech enthusiast looking to upgrade or a first-time buyer, these tablets under ₱15,000 in the Philippines present a range of options to suit your needs. They offer impressive specifications and reliable performance, so you can make an informed decision about your next purchase.

Philippines
