2023 National Developments: Scams, Education, Infrastructure, and Security in the Philippines

2023 marked a noticeable decline in scam complaints in the city, with the Anti-Scam Unit reporting 445 cases, a significant drop from the 590 recorded the previous year. Meanwhile, the beaching of juvenile pelagic sardines, a phenomenon often misconstrued as an indicator of seismic activity, has been clarified by an environmental science research specialist as a natural occurrence.

Advancements in Digital Education and Infrastructure

In a bid to bolster the country’s education system, Deputy Speaker Camille Villar emphasized the need for a national program granting free access to digital learning resources across all barangays. On a similar note of national development, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s administration has made notable progress in infrastructure, surpassing half of its farm-to-market road construction target.

Concerns Over Disinformation and Inflation

PNP Chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. raised concerns about vloggers spreading disinformation, alleging his and AFP Chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr.’s involvement in destabilization plots against the president. Amidst these allegations, the DTI consented to manufacturers’ requests to raise the Suggested Retail Prices (SRPs) for basic necessities and prime commodities. House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez attributed the reported decline in inflation to the president’s intervention programs.

Energy Concerns and Security Measures

The Cebu business sector voiced their concerns over energy costs and supply, calling for governmental action. In response to security concerns, a 15,000-strong police force was mobilized for the Traslacion event. In other news, the Civil Service Commission (CSC) released the names of the top performers in the August 2023 Career Service Examination.

Incidents, Allegiances, and Future Endeavors

Two stray bullet injuries were reported by the Department of Health (DOH) in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Cordillera. In the political arena, the AFP leadership pledged allegiance to the constitution and commitment to national security under President Marcos Jr. who promised efforts to stabilize commodity prices. On the international front, Turkiye announced its first manned space mission, scheduled for January 18. Meanwhile, the Department of Energy (DOE) expressed its intent to review the franchise of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) following a power outage that affected Western Visayas. Finally, a police raid in San Juan City resulted in the seizure of various firearms and explosives.