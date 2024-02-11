Pfizer's Super Bowl LVIII Ad Celebrates 175 Years of Science and the Future of Oncology

As the world gears up for Super Bowl LVIII, Pfizer, the pharmaceutical titan, is making its own waves with an unprecedented move. On February 12, during the third quarter, Pfizer will air a captivating 60-second advertisement. Titled 'Here's to Science', the campaign celebrates Pfizer's 175th anniversary and spotlights the future of oncology.

A Symphony of Science and History

The commercial features animated versions of influential figures such as Galileo, Copernicus, Isaac Newton, and Pfizer's co-founders, Charles Pfizer and Charles F. Erhart. These figures, represented as singing portraits, lip-sync to Queen's 'Don't Stop Me Now'. The ad also showcases pivotal scientific innovations and medical milestones, creating a harmonious blend of history and progress.

Directed by Noam Murro and developed by Publicis Conseil and Le Truc/Publicis N.Y, the commercial is a testament to Pfizer's commitment to scientific advancement. The campaign also introduces Pfizer's new oncology-focused website, LetsOutdoCancer.com, symbolizing Pfizer's dedication to making significant strides in cancer research.

A New Chapter in Pfizer's Legacy

Pfizer's decision to advertise during the Super Bowl is a strategic move, marking a new phase in the company's journey. After years of focusing on developing and marketing COVID vaccines, Pfizer is now ready to shift its attention towards the oncology sector.

This repositioning is evident in Pfizer's recent acquisition of Seagen for $43 billion. Despite a 3% drop in oncology revenues in Q4 2023 to $2.9 billion, and a 4% decrease in full-year division revenues to $11.6 billion, Pfizer remains committed to investing in oncology research. The company is dedicating 40% of its research and development investment towards oncology, with over 45 programs in development.

A $15 Million Partnership for a Cause

The campaign also signals the launch of a $15 million partnership between Pfizer and the American Cancer Society. This collaboration aims to support underserved communities, reflecting Pfizer's commitment to making healthcare accessible to all.

As the countdown to Super Bowl LVIII begins, Pfizer's 'Here's to Science' campaign stands as a beacon of hope, reminding us of the power of scientific innovation and the promise of a healthier future.

In the grand stage of the Super Bowl, Pfizer's commercial is not just an advertisement; it's a tribute to the human spirit's relentless pursuit of knowledge and progress. The 60-second spot encapsulates Pfizer's rich history, its commitment to oncology research, and its dedication to making healthcare accessible to all.

As Pfizer steps into the future, it carries with it the legacy of 175 years of scientific breakthroughs and the hope of countless lives touched by its innovations. 'Here's to Science' is more than a campaign; it's a testament to Pfizer's unwavering commitment to creating a healthier world for all.