en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Peru

Science Debunks Alien Origin of Mysterious Specimens in Peru

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:02 am EST
Science Debunks Alien Origin of Mysterious Specimens in Peru

In a press conference held in Lima, Peru, scientific analysis has debunked the initial belief that two specimens and a three-fingered hand, all initially thought to be of alien origin, are in fact earthly creations. The two small specimens, previously touted as ‘alien mummies’, have been officially identified as humanoid dolls, composed of both human and animal parts. The findings also determined that the three-fingered hand, claimed to be from Peru’s Nazca region, shares no connection to extraterrestrial life.

Debunking the Alien Myths

The controversial artifacts were initially claimed to be alien mummies but, after thorough examination, they were revealed to be dolls made of terrestrial animal and human bones, assembled with modern synthetic glue. The Peruvian archaeologist Flavio Estrada, who presented these findings, dismissed any theories that the specimens were remains of extraterrestrial mummies. The member of the Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences Institute who led the analysis confirmed that the figures were earthly creations, crafted with animal bones from this planet and synthetic adhesives.

The Role of Jaime Maussan

The involvement of Mexican journalist and UFO researcher, Jaime Maussan, was highlighted during the conference. Maussan has a history of making debunked claims, and his assertion that these specimens were extraterrestrial was no exception. Following the scientific examination, his claims were again dismissed with the revelation that there were no extraterrestrial ties to the figures.

Humanoid Dolls: Crafted from Earthly Materials

The specimens, previously considered ‘alien mummies’, were found in a box within the Lima offices of DHL. They are constructed from a combination of human and animal bones, bound together using modern adhesives. Flavio Estrada clarified these items are not of extraterrestrial origin, but are dolls made from animal bones from this planet. The narrative of them being alien remains was entirely fabricated. The figures discovered in the DHL office were not linked to those exhibited in Mexico, and it was reaffirmed that neither set of remains had any extraterrestrial ties.

0
Peru Science & Technology
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Peru

See more
1 day ago
Peruvian Government to Consider Financial Aid for State Oil Company Petroperu
In a critical move towards financial stability, the Peruvian government has stepped up to contemplate an additional financial aid package for Petroperu, the state-owned oil company. The firm’s liquidity crisis, which resulted in a downgrade of its investment grade rating in 2022, has necessitated the intervention. Alex Contreras, the Economy Minister and a board member
Peruvian Government to Consider Financial Aid for State Oil Company Petroperu
PetroTal Corp Registers Significant Rise in Oil Production Amid Rainy Season
3 days ago
PetroTal Corp Registers Significant Rise in Oil Production Amid Rainy Season
Peruvian Visionary's Controversial Advice Ignites Outrage Among Catholic Community
3 days ago
Peruvian Visionary's Controversial Advice Ignites Outrage Among Catholic Community
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
2 days ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
Camino Minerals Corporation Announces Board and Executive Changes
2 days ago
Camino Minerals Corporation Announces Board and Executive Changes
Maido Triumphs as Latin America's Best Restaurant Fourth Time
2 days ago
Maido Triumphs as Latin America's Best Restaurant Fourth Time
Latest Headlines
World News
Utah Jazz Triumphs Over Toronto Raptors: A Display of Balanced Offensive Strategy
25 seconds
Utah Jazz Triumphs Over Toronto Raptors: A Display of Balanced Offensive Strategy
Napoli Fans Travel to Côte d'Ivoire in Solidarity with Victor Osimhen at AFCON
2 mins
Napoli Fans Travel to Côte d'Ivoire in Solidarity with Victor Osimhen at AFCON
Iowa's Victory Over Nebraska Marks Milestone for Coach Fran McCaffery
2 mins
Iowa's Victory Over Nebraska Marks Milestone for Coach Fran McCaffery
Study Links Obesity to Higher Risk of Blood Cancer Precursor
3 mins
Study Links Obesity to Higher Risk of Blood Cancer Precursor
Emmanuel Macron Ignites Revolutionary Spirit amid Government Reshuffle
3 mins
Emmanuel Macron Ignites Revolutionary Spirit amid Government Reshuffle
Guyana's Bold Move to 'Steal' Nurses for New Hospitals: Vice President Jagdeo's Solution to Nursing Shortage
3 mins
Guyana's Bold Move to 'Steal' Nurses for New Hospitals: Vice President Jagdeo's Solution to Nursing Shortage
Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo Blames Coalition Government for Subpar Airport Expansion
3 mins
Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo Blames Coalition Government for Subpar Airport Expansion
Perth Scorchers' Fans Brave Soaring Temperatures to Back Their Team
4 mins
Perth Scorchers' Fans Brave Soaring Temperatures to Back Their Team
Wesley Chiu Takes Commanding Lead at Canadian Men's Figure Skating Championship
4 mins
Wesley Chiu Takes Commanding Lead at Canadian Men's Figure Skating Championship
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
1 hour
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
16 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app