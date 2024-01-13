Science Debunks Alien Origin of Mysterious Specimens in Peru

In a press conference held in Lima, Peru, scientific analysis has debunked the initial belief that two specimens and a three-fingered hand, all initially thought to be of alien origin, are in fact earthly creations. The two small specimens, previously touted as ‘alien mummies’, have been officially identified as humanoid dolls, composed of both human and animal parts. The findings also determined that the three-fingered hand, claimed to be from Peru’s Nazca region, shares no connection to extraterrestrial life.

Debunking the Alien Myths

The controversial artifacts were initially claimed to be alien mummies but, after thorough examination, they were revealed to be dolls made of terrestrial animal and human bones, assembled with modern synthetic glue. The Peruvian archaeologist Flavio Estrada, who presented these findings, dismissed any theories that the specimens were remains of extraterrestrial mummies. The member of the Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences Institute who led the analysis confirmed that the figures were earthly creations, crafted with animal bones from this planet and synthetic adhesives.

The Role of Jaime Maussan

The involvement of Mexican journalist and UFO researcher, Jaime Maussan, was highlighted during the conference. Maussan has a history of making debunked claims, and his assertion that these specimens were extraterrestrial was no exception. Following the scientific examination, his claims were again dismissed with the revelation that there were no extraterrestrial ties to the figures.

Humanoid Dolls: Crafted from Earthly Materials

The specimens, previously considered ‘alien mummies’, were found in a box within the Lima offices of DHL. They are constructed from a combination of human and animal bones, bound together using modern adhesives. Flavio Estrada clarified these items are not of extraterrestrial origin, but are dolls made from animal bones from this planet. The narrative of them being alien remains was entirely fabricated. The figures discovered in the DHL office were not linked to those exhibited in Mexico, and it was reaffirmed that neither set of remains had any extraterrestrial ties.