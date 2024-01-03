en English
Peru

Peru’s Immigration Law Spurs Exodus; Avocado Export Goals Set; China and Thailand Waive Visas

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:18 am EST
Peru’s Immigration Law Spurs Exodus; Avocado Export Goals Set; China and Thailand Waive Visas

In the span of just over a month, Peru witnessed an exodus of 25,895 foreign nationals. From November 11 to December 31, 2023, these individuals voluntarily left the country via the northern border, primarily due to their irregular immigration status. This large-scale emigration follows significant changes to Peru’s Migration Law, implemented as part of the legislative powers granted to the government by Congress.

Revised Immigration Law: A Push Factor

The modifications to the immigration law were likely designed to address mounting immigration issues within the nation. Their primary aim: ensuring that foreign nationals residing in, or entering, Peru adhered strictly to legal requirements. The sheer number of foreign citizens who chose to leave the country as a result of this legal amendment underscores the substantial impact of this new legislation on Peru’s immigrant population.

Fruitful Ambitions: Peruvian Avocado Commission’s Vision 2025

While Peru grapples with immigration changes, the Peruvian Avocado Commission (PAC) is gearing up to enhance the presence of Peruvian avocados in the United States. With an ambitious goal to export 25% of the country’s Hass avocado production to the North American market by 2025, the PAC is taking decisive strides. José Antonio Castro Echecopar, the commission’s president, stressed the need to refine the quality and management of Peruvian avocados to realize this vision. Xavier Equihua, the executive director, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of optimizing dry matter percentage and post-harvest management of the fruit.

Sino-Thai Relations: A Visa-Free Approach

In an effort to revitalize its pandemic-struck economy and stimulate foreign tourism, China has entered into an agreement with Thailand to permanently waive visa requirements for each other’s citizens starting from March. This announcement, made by Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, follows Thailand’s waiver of visas for Chinese tourists until February. This reciprocal visa-free scheme is one of several measures Beijing is implementing to attract foreign tourists after years of self-imposed isolation due to Covid-19.

Peru
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

