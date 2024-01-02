en English
Groundbreaking Archaeological Find Unearths Mummies, Challenges Historical Perspectives

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:19 am EST
Groundbreaking Archaeological Find Unearths Mummies, Challenges Historical Perspectives

In a groundbreaking archaeological find, a team of researchers have unearthed a significant discovery at the foot of the Painted Temple, located near Lima, Peru. The site yielded 73 mummified individuals dating back to between 800 and 1100 AD. This treasure trove of history was found in an astonishingly well-preserved state, a fact that stands in stark contrast to the previously looted and poorly preserved conditions of the complex series of cemeteries at the site.

Mummification and Cultural Beliefs

The mummies were meticulously wrapped in fabric and rope, some of which were vibrantly colored. Accompanying the mummified remains were intricately carved “false head” masks made of wood and ceramics. These masks were designed to provide the deceased with a lifelike appearance in the afterlife, a practice deeply rooted in the cultural belief that the living had a duty to prepare the deceased for their continued existence in the world of the ancestors.

Artifacts and Iconography

Among the other significant finds at the site were two wooden staffs adorned with images of dignitaries. These staffs were decorated with fragments of spiny oyster shells, likely imported from present-day Ecuador. These artifacts, coupled with the discovered iconography, suggest connections between the Wari Empire and regions both north and south of their territory.

Challenging Previous Notions about Pachacamac Site

The discoveries made by the archaeologists, led by Professor Krzysztof Makowski from the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru, challenge the previously held notion that the Pachacamac site was solely a sacred city. The findings reveal its distinct character during the Wari era and suggest that it was a more modest settlement with a ceremonial platform prior to becoming a highly religious center under Incan rule. The research team anticipates that further analysis of the remains will shed more light on the social hierarchy and history of the Wari people.

author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

