PeaZip 9.7 Released: Native AArch64 Linux Support and Enhanced Theming

In the ever-evolving world of open-source software, PeaZip, the versatile file and archive manager, has announced the release of its latest iteration, PeaZip 9.7. This new version brings native support for AArch64 Linux systems, further expanding its cross-platform capabilities. The update also introduces improvements in theming, enhancing the user experience.

A Leap Forward: AArch64 Linux Support

PeaZip's latest release marks a significant stride in its commitment to inclusivity and adaptability. With native support for AArch64 Linux systems, PeaZip 9.7 can now cater to an even broader range of users. This development is particularly noteworthy as it aligns with the growing popularity of ARM-based processors, which are increasingly being adopted in various devices, from smartphones to servers.

The new version provides ready-to-use builds for both GTK and Qt variants, ensuring a seamless transition for existing users. This expansion in compatibility underscores PeaZip's dedication to serving a diverse user base, regardless of their preferred operating system or interface.

Enhanced Functionality and Aesthetics

Beyond the addition of AArch64 Linux support, PeaZip 9.7 brings several other improvements. The scripting generation engine has been refined, with a new option to use stdin/stdout pipes for archiving and extracting compressed TAR archives. This feature enhances the tool's flexibility and efficiency, allowing users to perform tasks more smoothly and intuitively.

Theming has also received attention in this update. PeaZip 9.7 offers enhanced theming capabilities, enabling users to customize their interface to better suit their preferences and workflow. Additionally, language translation loading has been improved, ensuring a more consistent and reliable experience for non-English speakers.

Updated Backends and Bug Fixes

PeaZip 9.7 includes updated backends such as Brotli, Pea, and Zstd, reflecting the project's commitment to staying current with technological advancements. These updates contribute to the tool's performance and functionality, offering users the best possible experience.

Moreover, the latest version addresses some bugs, including an issue with the switch and a problem in the Qt5 section. These fixes demonstrate PeaZip's dedication to maintaining the quality and reliability of its software, ensuring that users can trust in its performance.

PeaZip 9.7 has been compiled with Lazarus 3.0 while retaining compatibility with the Lazarus 2.x series. This move ensures that the software remains accessible and compatible with a wide range of systems.

Portable builds are available for GNU/Linux distributions with GTK or Qt GUIs. Users can download the latest version directly from the PeaZip home page, where they will also find detailed documentation and a community forum for support and discussion.

In conclusion, PeaZip 9.7's release marks a significant milestone in the project's history. With native support for AArch64 Linux systems, improved theming, and various bug fixes, this update underscores PeaZip's commitment to providing a versatile, reliable, and user-friendly archiving tool. As open-source software continues to play an increasingly vital role in our digital lives, PeaZip stands as a testament to the power of community-driven development and innovation.