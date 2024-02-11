Peanut Contamination Prompts Recall of Coco Bakery Macarons at Price Chopper and Market 32

Amid the vibrant aisles of Price Chopper and Market 32 stores, a hidden danger has been discovered in an unlikely place: the delicate, pastel-hued French confections known as macarons. The company announced today that it is voluntarily recalling all varieties of Coco Bakery Macarons due to undeclared peanut contamination.

The Unseen Threat

The affected macarons were sold at Price Chopper and Market 32 stores between January 30, 2024, and the present date. For those with peanut allergies, the undeclared presence of this common allergen could trigger potentially life-threatening reactions. The recall encompasses all flavors and packaging configurations of the Coco Bakery Macarons.

The recall was initiated after the company discovered that the supplier had failed to disclose the presence of peanuts in the confectionery. The realization sent ripples of concern through the ranks of Price Chopper and Market 32, prompting the immediate recall and notification of customers.

A Company's Response

Upon discovering the potentially hazardous oversight, Price Chopper and Market 32 sprang into action. The company has already begun contacting affected customers through its Broadnet recall notification program. This proactive measure aims to ensure that those who may have inadvertently purchased the contaminated macarons are made aware of the risk and know how to proceed.

For customers who have already purchased the recalled macarons, the company offers a simple solution: return them to your local Price Chopper or Market 32 store for a full refund. No receipt is required, and customers need not worry about the hassle of providing proof of purchase. The company's primary concern is the safety and well-being of its customers.

A Call for Vigilance

As the news of the recall spreads, it serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance when it comes to food allergies. For the millions of Americans living with peanut allergies, even a trace amount of the allergen can have severe consequences. This recall underscores the need for clear, accurate labeling and strict adherence to allergen protocols within the food industry.

For those affected by the recall, the process is straightforward: return the macarons to your local store and breathe a sigh of relief knowing that the company has taken swift and decisive action to protect its customers. For the rest of us, it serves as a sobering reminder of the hidden dangers that can lurk in even the most seemingly innocuous of treats.

As the sun sets on another day at Price Chopper and Market 32 stores, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to the safety and well-being of its customers. The recall of Coco Bakery Macarons is a testament to that dedication, and a reminder that the company will stop at nothing to ensure the trust and confidence of those who shop in its stores.

For more information about the recall, customers are encouraged to contact Price Chopper and Market 32 at 800-666-7667 or via email at consumerresponse@pricechopper.com. In the meantime, the company continues its efforts to spread the word, safeguard its customers, and maintain the high standards of quality and safety that have come to define the Price Chopper and Market 32 brands.