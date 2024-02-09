Partners Group and Camplus Join Forces to Transform European Student Housing

In a dynamic foray into the European student housing landscape, Partners Group, a leading global private markets investment manager, has announced a joint venture with Camplus, an esteemed Italian student accommodation operator. This strategic alliance aims to develop and operate purpose-built student accommodations (PBSA) in France and Spain, with an initial focus on two development projects in Paris and Barcelona.

A Green Vision for Student Living

The joint venture's inaugural projects include Camplus Ivry, a 448-bed scheme in Paris, and Camplus 22, a 250-bed development in Barcelona. Both projects are set to pursue green certifications, reflecting the partners' commitment to sustainable living. In France, the NF HQE Habitat Excellent certification will be targeted, while in Spain, the BREEAM Very Good standard is the goal. Additionally, both projects will aim for WELL and WiredScore certifications, underscoring the importance of well-being and connectivity in modern student living.

Building a Leading Platform in Undersupplied Markets

Beyond these initial projects, the joint venture is actively working on a pipeline of additional developments. The aim is to establish a leading platform of PBSA beds in markets across France and Spain that are currently undersupplied. This expansion aligns with Partners Group's successful track record in the UK's PBSA sector, where it collaborated with Host. For Camplus, this venture represents an exciting opportunity to extend its operations beyond Italy, leveraging its reputation for delivering exceptional student experiences and customer satisfaction.

This strategic partnership between Partners Group and Camplus signifies a significant investment in Europe's student housing sector. It marks a commitment to sustainable, high-quality accommodation that not only meets the needs of today's students but also contributes positively to the communities in which they are based.

As Partners Group and Camplus embark on this ambitious journey, they are set to redefine the standards of student living in France and Spain. Their focus on sustainability, well-being, and connectivity will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on the European PBSA sector, providing a blueprint for future developments in the region.

With the first two projects already underway in Paris and Barcelona, the joint venture is poised to make rapid strides towards its goal of building a leading platform of PBSA beds in undersupplied markets. As Partners Group expands its footprint in continental Europe's PBSA sector and Camplus extends its reach beyond Italy, their partnership promises to bring about transformative change in student housing, one purpose-built accommodation at a time.