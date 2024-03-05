Port Moresby Safety Survey Reveals Urgent Call for Police Reinforcement and Youth Employment

In a recent study focused on Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea, a survey of 201 citizens unveiled a stark reality: a majority feel unsafe amidst rising petty crimes, pointing to an urgent need for increased police presence and job creation for the youth. This research, supported by the ANU-UPNG Partnership, highlights the city's struggle with safety issues and suggests actionable solutions.

Understanding Safety Perceptions

The survey conducted in late 2023, with participation from diverse demographics, revealed that 137 out of 201 respondents deemed Port Moresby unsafe. Daily precautions, such as hiding valuables and avoiding night travels, underscore the constant fear among residents. Notably, the suburb of Gordon emerged as the most unsafe area, with bag snatching incidents frequently reported. However, a significant deterrent to reporting these crimes is a widespread belief in the inefficacy of police assistance, further perpetuating the cycle of petty theft.

Proposals for Enhancing City Safety

Participants expressed a strong desire for an increased police presence, particularly in crime hotspots, to foster a sense of security. The current police-to-population ratio in PNG stands at a staggering one officer to 1,845 citizens, a figure alarmingly below the UN's recommendation. Survey responses also emphasized the need for youth employment opportunities as a preventative measure against crime. The proposed introduction of a Vagrancy Act by the National Capital District municipality aims to address loitering, potentially reducing petty crimes linked to unemployment.

Looking Towards a Safer Future

The findings from Port Moresby resonate with global urban safety challenges, highlighting the intricate link between law enforcement resources, employment, and crime rates. While the survey outlines immediate actions, such as bolstering the police force and job creation, it also invites a broader discussion on sustainable urban development and social cohesion. Port Moresby's journey towards becoming a safer city is contingent upon collaborative efforts between the government, local communities, and international partners.

As the capital embarks on this critical path, the outcomes of these initiatives could serve as a blueprint for similar urban centers grappling with safety concerns. The resolve of Port Moresby's residents and authorities to address these issues head-on offers a glimmer of hope, not just for a safer city, but for the nurturing of a vibrant, inclusive urban community.