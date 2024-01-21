Papua New Guinea's Southern Highlands Province Partners with PNG Air to Improve Regional Transportation

In a significant move to bolster regional transportation, the Southern Highlands Provincial Government (SHPG) of Papua New Guinea has joined forces with PNG Air. The partnership aims to subsidize air travel for passengers commuting to and from the cities of Mendi and Moro, in a bid to improve connectivity and ease the financial strain of full airfares on local residents and businesses. Governor William Powi announced that SHPG has made an advance payment of K2 million to PNG Air as part of this initiative.

Airport Reopening Amidst Challenges

The airport in Mendi, the provincial capital, has been closed since 2017. This closure has forced residents to travel to Mt Hagen to access air services, a situation the new partnership aims to rectify. However, the reopening of the airport is dependent on meeting prescribed safety standards and requirements. The provincial government has shown its commitment to this cause by investing about K5 million in the airport's construction. The partnership is now awaiting necessary clearances from the National Airport Corporation (NAC) and other agencies to finalize the agreement for the subsidized flights.

Public-Private Partnership for Regional Development

The CEO of PNG Air, Brian Fraser, underscored the significance of the public-private partnership in advancing regional development and fostering the socio-economic growth of the Southern Highlands Province. The collaboration is designed to harness PNG Air's expansive network and state-of-the-art ATR aircraft for the benefit of the local populace. Fraser highlighted that the success of this initiative hinged on vital infrastructure developments at the Mendi airport and the acquisition of a Part 139 certification from the Civil Aviation Authority.

Looking Forward

While optimism abounds regarding the outcomes of the collaboration, the journey has just begun. The emphasis now is on securing the requisite clearances, meeting safety standards, and enhancing airport infrastructure. PNG Air is hopeful about the future of this partnership and plans to issue further updates on the progress. The subsidized flights are not just about connectivity, but also about positioning the Southern Highlands Province as an attractive travel destination, facilitating market access for local commodities, and reflecting a strong public-private partnership.