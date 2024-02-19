Papua New Guinea's PMV Operators Demand Justice for Alleged Bus Driver Shooting Amidst Police Denials

In the heart of Papua New Guinea, a situation is unfolding that puts the spotlight on the delicate balance between law enforcement and the rights of public motor vehicle (PMV) operators. Amidst allegations of a bus driver being shot, PMV operators have taken a stand, sparking a conversation around police accountability and the quest for justice in a community that feels overlooked.

Allegations Meet Denials

The incident, which has sent ripples through the PMV community, involves the alleged shooting of a bus driver, a claim that local authorities were quick to deny. NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Silva Sika addressed the concerned PMV operators, assuring them that the victim was alive, recovering in the hospital, and that a thorough investigation was underway. The assurance came against a backdrop of a hastily organized strike by PMV operators protesting what they describe as years of police brutality. Sika's message was clear: the law must take its course, but it requires cooperation and evidence from those affected.

Striking a Chord of Accountability

Determined to get to the bottom of the incident, Sika, together with three zone commanders, convened a meeting with the PMV operators. The operators were urged to end their strike and resume services, a call that emphasized the necessity of evidence to advance any investigation. Sika highlighted the perennial challenge of holding police officers accountable in the absence of concrete evidence from complainants. He criticized the operators for their failure to provide documented evidence and for engaging in illegal gatherings without proper consultation. The meeting shed light on a vicious cycle where bus crews and drivers often resort to bribing police officers to overlook infringements, thereby perpetuating a culture of impunity.

Breaking the Cycle

In a bid to break this cycle, Sika urged PMV owners to document their complaints and present them with evidence, a move that could pave the way for more transparent investigations. The discussion also touched on concerns about police officers stopping buses at odd locations, removing the keys without formal charges, and then demanding money for their return. Such practices not only undermine the rule of law but also jeopardize the safety and livelihood of PMV operators and their passengers.

As the community waits for the outcome of the investigation, this incident stands as a reminder of the broader issues at play. The call for justice by PMV operators in Papua New Guinea is not just about a single alleged shooting; it's about challenging a system that seems to have forgotten them. It's about demanding accountability, transparency, and a fair shake for all, regardless of occupation. As the authorities work to uncover the truth, the PMV operators' strike highlights the urgent need for dialogue, reform, and a commitment to upholding the rights and dignity of every citizen.